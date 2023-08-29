Retired Sikh general to chair Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi

Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye by Lt Gen (Retd) Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon

By Asia Samachar | India |

Lt Gen (Retd) Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh for a period of three years effective August 2023.

Popularly known as Tiny Dhillon, his appointment was made by President Droupadi Murmu.

The Infantry veteran from the Rajputana Rifles with about four decades of military service, has served multiple tenures in Kashmir.

He commanded the 15 Corps during the most challenging environment of the Pulwama IED blast, Balakote air strikes and Abrogation of Article 370 & 35A.

He served as DG Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) responsible for International Military Cooperation and strategic intelligence before superannuation on 31 Jan 2022.

Earlier this month, he released his book, Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye, bringing to light the true stories from the army veteran’s life.

Published by Penguin Veer, ‘Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye’, has 23 chapters. The four chapters — 16, 17, 18, and 19 — form the backbone of the 300-page book. They deal with some of the incidents in the 2019 that shaped Kashmir and Jamnu. These are the Pulwama attack, Balakot strike and the abrogation of Article 370. The first incident in the form of Pulwama attack takes place on just days after Lt-Gen Dhillon takes over as 15 Corps commander on Feb 10, 2019.

RELATED STORY:

Sikh pilot breaks new ground in US Air Force (Asia Samachar, 19 Aug 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here