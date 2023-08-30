An Unexpected Journey: From Clinical Practice to Pharma & Biotechnology

In June 2023, UK-based APAC Insider named Dr Bhupinder Singh as CEO of the Year (2023). He founded biotech consulting firm CQ Advisory in 2018

Dr Bhupinder Singh, fondly known as Bobby, hails from a family of educationists. He broke the barrier by becoming the first physician in the family.

He was born and bred in Kuala Lumpur and subsequently completed his primary and secondary education in Malaysia before migrating to New Zealand with his family to continue his college education.

Graduating from Manipal University, India (MBBS) in 2004, Dr Bhupinder then began his medical career as a house officer at University Malaya Medical Centre, Kuala Lumpur and continued as a medical officer in Hematology at Ampang Hospital between 2006-2010.

As he was getting ready to specialise in Hematology, fate had other plans when he met up with a family friend who was also a physician. It was there where he was introduced to the world of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Dr Bhupinder embarked his pharmaceutical career in 2010 and gained valuable experience as a Medical Advisor and Medical Director across many therapeutic areas such Vaccines, Cardiology, Respiratory Medicine, Oncology with numerous companies like Sanofi, Glaxo Smith Klein (GSK), Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) and AJ Biologics. He was responsible for several countries in Southeast Asia, Middle East and Australia & New Zealand.

Dr Bhupinder wanted to do something unique and different. He detected a huge gap in the markets in Malaysia as well as regionally and globally from a biotech consulting aspect as many services were offered in silo rather than under one roof with the right experts. He embraced the risks and dove head on into starting his own biotech consulting firm, CQ Advisory, in 2018.

It was a massive risk to leave a well-paying regional job and venture into something totally unknown.

He began CQ Advisory in 2018, working alongside pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies in APAC and Europe to offer his and his team’s expertise.

The firm offers a wide range of services in APAC and Europe including conducting product and disease trainings, producing medical and scientific writing on various clinical trials and documents, medical monitoring on clinical research, advising on clinical development plans, assisting with the relevant regulatory submissions, market research and access opportunities.

In his career of 19 years, he has interacted with numerous regulatory bodies spanning numerous countries across Europe, ASEAN and ANZ. They include the US FDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Science Authority (HSA) Singapore, National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (Malaysia) and Therapeutic Goods Agency (TGA) Australia.

“People ask, what drove you to do this? It was a daunting decision and I felt that in hospital, you help people on an individual level, which I truly loved as I felt that I was playing my part in making a difference. But when I was exposed to what doctors can do in pharmaceuticals, I realised that I could help shape national treatment guidelines alongside clinical physicians and in turn we are able to help millions of people by bringing the right and effective treatment options to the community after rigorous regulatory review and approval,” he said.

Dr Bhupinder added that his team also partners with clients to conduct robust multinational clinical research to ensure everything withstands scrutiny with various regulatory bodies before the drug is registered and available as a treatment option.

“My team and I work very closely with our clients to ensure that we offer robust, top quality scientific or commercial expertise under one roof,” he said.

Since the inception of CQ Advisory in 2018, Dr Bhupinder has engaged and worked with several Clinical Research Organisations (CRO’s) across the globe on various partnership projects. He is an accredited Pharmaceutical Physician specialist and is also a Member of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine (MFPM) conferred by The Royal College of Physicians, London.

In June 2023, he was recognised in the industry as a thought leader and named CEO of the Year (2023) by the UK-based APAC Insider.

