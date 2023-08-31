Mahinder Kaur Banta Singh (Cameron Highlands)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Jaehaa Cheeree Likhiaa Thaehaa Hukam Kamaahi ||

Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)

MAHINDER KAUR d/o BANTA SINGH

WIFE OF LATE SARJIT SINGH MANN, CAMERON HIGHLANDS

Passed away peacefully at 84 on 26th August 2023.

Always remembered by children, grandchildren and loved ones.

Akhand Path will be held on 7th September 2023, Thursday at

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin

(Jalan PJS 3/56, 58200 Puchong, Kuala Lumpur)

at 9 a.m. followed by

Paath Da Bhog on 9th September 2023, Saturday,

from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m.

For further enquiries contact:

Senam Kaur – 0125806767

IN OUR HEARTS

FOREVER AND ALWAYS

| Entry: 31 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here