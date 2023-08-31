Sikh student world’s second highest ACCA FIA scorer

Harveer Singh Sidhu

Harveer Singh Sidhu may have found his career track when he made an impressive showing at the foundation stage of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) programme.

The Sikh student from Seri Kembangan, Selangor, has emerged as Malaysia’s top ACCA FIA scorer and the world’s second highest.

FIA stands for ACCA stands for Foundation in Accountancy. The ACCA FIA is a course for those looking to pursue a career in the accounting and finance profession as well as aspiring graduates desiring to further their careers in the field of accountancy by obtaining a qualification awarded by ACCA, a globally recognised professional accountancy body.

Harveer, earned the highest mark in the Recording Financial Transactions paper (June 2023 exam) nationwide, and second highest globally, according to a social media entry by his college.

His father Harbinder Singh Sidhu is a manager at an electronic company while his mother Harlinda Kaur owns an early childhood program centre.

