Sikh pipe band emerges 9th in the world

Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band posing with the World Pipe Band Championships banner, Glasgow Green, in Scotland 2023. (Photo: Jesmesh Singh)

A Kuala Lumpur-based Sikh pipe band made headlines when they won the World Pipe Band Championships Grade 4B in 2019 in Scotland. This year, the Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band once again gave an amazing performance at the World Pipe Band Championships 2023.

After being promoted to Grade 4A in 2019 following their victory, the world-renowned band qualified for the finals at the World Pipe Band Championships 2023 and secured 9th place worldwide in Grade 4A.

The annual World Pipe Band Championships, simply called the ‘Worlds’, was held in Glasgow, Scotland. It attracts competitors from around the world, including places as far as Zimbabwe. It is a rare occasion for a band to qualify for the final in their first appearance in a new grade. By achieving this feat and earning 9th place globally in their inaugural showing in Grade 4A, Sri Dasmesh, originating from a country where bagpiping is not a tradition, has once again brought pride to Malaysia.

Leading up to the World Pipe Band Championships, Sri Dasmesh competed in the Perth Highland Games in Perthshire. At the games, the band secured first place overall — first in drumming and first in ensemble — marking a significant victory in their first Grade 4A performance.

The band, a non-profit organisation based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was founded in 1986 by a pair of brothers: retired commercial airline pilot Captain Sukdev Singh and Harvinder Singh, Chairman and CEO (retired) of PSI InControl Tech Sdn Bhd. The band emerged as a youth project aimed at helping Sikh youth cultivate discipline. Since its inception, the band has made remarkable strides, becoming an international sensation due to its striking uniforms and commitment to refining their music. The band has graced numerous prestigious events worldwide, spanning locations such as Australia, Indonesia, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Singapore, and Thailand.

Led by Pipe Major Tirath Singh, Drum Sergeant Tripert Singh, Head of the Mid Section Sukhpreet Kaur, and Pipe Sergeant Bhupinderjit Singh, the band is most renowned for their triumph at the World Pipe Band Championships in 2019. This victory solidified their status as a competitive, world-class pipe band.

Both Pipe Major Tirath Singh and Drum Sergeant Tripert Singh are pilots at Malaysia Airlines, Head of the Mid Section Sukhpreet Kaur is a mechanical engineer at Future Farms Sdn Bhd, and Pipe Sergeant Bhupinderjit Singh is an Accounts Payable Executive at Courts (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. Their professional expertise contributes significantly to the band’s leadership. This team has now lead Sri Dasmesh to three Worlds campaigns in 2015, 2019 and 2023. Their efforts have brought pride to the bagpiping community worldwide for defeating the odds and bringing Sri Dasmesh to World Championship standards.

Warming up for the Worlds on in Glasgow, Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band entertain the crowd gathering every day for the special week in the calendar of international musicians – Photo: Jesmesh Singh

When asked for comments regarding the band’s efforts at Worlds 2023, the team had the following to say:

“Never give up. Through impossible circumstances on the day and in the months leading up to the World Championships, new players and old pushed through. We fell short of a first-place win only to learn important lessons and we will fight again. We will carry the Malaysian Flag to the podium yet again!” – Pipe Major Tirath Singh

“Our qualification to the final and 9th place in the world in Grade 4A stand as testament that Malaysians are capable contenders who are able to shine when given the opportunity with the right training and support. It makes me proud that I am able to fly the Malaysian flag on the tail of my aircrafts everyday at work with Malaysia Airlines and on a world level, at the World Pipe Band Championships with Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band. We must replicate our Worlds 2019 win, and we will. Persistence is key.” – Drum Sergeant Tripert Singh

“Our resilience was tested – but steady morale and composure pushed us to deliver. Seeing what we achieved with such a young group in our first ever 4A run, I’m excited to see how we unfold the next time; stronger and more competent.” – Head of Mid Section Sukhpreet Kaur

“The band fought through extreme weather conditions on Saturday and made it to finals. It’s quite an achievement to finish 9th in our first attempt in Grade 4A, since almost half of the core comprised of new juniors (fresh recruits). Every member has shown tremendous musical growth. We’ll be back for the gold next time!” – Pipe Sergeant Bhupinderjit Singh Gill

FUNDING CHALLENGE

For this year’s tour to Scotland for the World Pipe Band Championships, the Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band proudly displayed the Malaysia Airlines ‘WAU’ on their bagpipe banners. The national carrier supported the band this year by becoming its travel partner and sponsoring a portion of the band’s airfare. This is a commendable move by Malaysia Airlines to support a local band that has repeatedly brought honor to Malaysia through outstanding performances.

Warming up for the Worlds on in Glasgow, Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band entertain the crowd gathering every day for the special week in the calendar of international musicians – Photo: Jesmesh Singh

Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band remains the sole band from Southeast Asia to have competed at the World Pipe Band Championships and the only band from the region to have clinched victory at this esteemed event.

Regarding their challenges, the band emphasised that funding remains their foremost struggle. Operating on a fully voluntary basis, the band does not charge membership fees, and neither the leadership team nor tutors receive compensation for their roles. All children joining the band receive free training and instruments. The band relies on donations from well-wishers and faces difficulty raising funds for participation in the World Championships in Scotland.

Unlike bands from other countries that can make the annual trip, Sri Dasmesh Malaysia can usually only compete every four years due to financial constraints. This hurdle makes retaining competing members and enhancing band standards a significant challenge. Despite these challenges, the leadership has admirably propelled the band forward.

The band welcomes donations. (Account Holder: Pertubuhan Pancaragam Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band Kuala Lumpur; Bank: AmBank; Account No: 8881041389882)

Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band in a performance at the historic Blair Castle in Perthshire, Scotland, prior to the World Pipe Band Championship 2023 where they emerged 9th in the Grade 4A category – Photo: Jesmesh Singh

