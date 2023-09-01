Harban Kaur (1930 – 2023), Kangar, Perlis

MATA HARBAN KAUR D/O LATE NATHA SINGH
W/O LATE JOGINDER SINGH ( Kangar, Perlis)
93 years
Passed away peacefully on 1st Sept.2023 leaving behind:
Children / In-laws
Kulwant Kaur (decesed) / Gursharan Singh
Balwant Kaur / Manjit Singh (decesed)
Sarjit Kaur (UK) / Robert Simmons
Datin Sabinder Kaur / Dato Harjit Singh Hullon
Mahindapal Singh (deceased) / Amreek Kaur
Bagan Kaur (Nikky) / Jaswinder Singh
Dhrampal Singh / Amreet Kaur
Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and a host of relatives and friend to mourn her loss.
Cortege leaves 110 Jalan SS18/1 Subang Jaya at 2.15 pm Friday 1st September for Nirvana Memorial Park Shah Alam for cremation at 3.00 pm.
Path Da Bhog and Antim Ardas on 17th September 2023 (Sunday), from 5.00pm to 7.00 pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.
Contact: Dato Harjit S Hullon 019 311 7200
| Entry: 1 Sept 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here