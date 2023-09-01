Harban Kaur (1930 – 2023), Kangar, Perlis

MATA HARBAN KAUR D/O LATE NATHA SINGH

W/O LATE JOGINDER SINGH ( Kangar, Perlis)

93 years

Passed away peacefully on 1st Sept.2023 leaving behind:

Children / In-laws

Kulwant Kaur (decesed) / Gursharan Singh

Balwant Kaur / Manjit Singh (decesed)

Sarjit Kaur (UK) / Robert Simmons

Datin Sabinder Kaur / Dato Harjit Singh Hullon

Mahindapal Singh (deceased) / Amreek Kaur

Bagan Kaur (Nikky) / Jaswinder Singh

Dhrampal Singh / Amreet Kaur

Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and a host of relatives and friend to mourn her loss.

Cortege leaves 110 Jalan SS18/1 Subang Jaya at 2.15 pm Friday 1st September for Nirvana Memorial Park Shah Alam for cremation at 3.00 pm.

Path Da Bhog and Antim Ardas on 17th September 2023 (Sunday), from 5.00pm to 7.00 pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.

Contact: Dato Harjit S Hullon 019 311 7200

| Entry: 1 Sept 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here