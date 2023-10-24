Aussie Sikh senior lecturer bags Noam Chomsky award

Jasvir Kaur Nachatar Singh is a multi award-winning Senior Lecturer at the Department of Management and Marketing at La Trobe University, Australia

Jasvir Kaur wins Noam Chomsky Global Connections Awards

Jasvir Kaur Nachatar Singh has been named as one of the recipients of the A. Noam Chomsky Global Connections Awards – 2023 Shining Star Research Award.

The award is named after the Avram Noam Chomsky, a U professor and public intellectual known for his work in linguistics, political activism, and social criticism. Sometimes called “the father of modern linguistics”, Chomsky is also a major figure in analytic philosophy and one of the founders of the field of cognitive science.

“This award is special to me as it recognizes my influential scholarly contributions in transnational research, specifically focusing on international students, international graduates and international academics’ employability experiences and career outcomes with global researchers from 4 continents (6 countries) and highly cited publications in academic and non-academic high impact outlets,” she said in a social media entry.

Jasvir is a multi award-winning Senior Lecturer at the Department of Management and Marketing, La Trobe Business School, La Trobe University, Australia.

She holds the degrees of Bachelor of Economics (Majoring in Human Resource) from National University of Malaysia (UKM), Malaysia Master of Public Policy from Monash University, Australia, and a Ph.D. in Management from La Trobe University, Australia.

She has developed, co-ordinated and taught a range of management subjects at La Trobe, Monash and Melbourne University at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. She is a passionate researcher in the fields on higher education specifically researching on issues related to international students and management relating to international academics experiences.

Her research has received grants of more than A$75,000, according to her LinkedIn profile.

