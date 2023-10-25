Ajaib Singh (1955 – 2023), Ex Civil Service (MINDEF) / Selayang

AJAIB SINGH S/O LATE MANGAL SINGH AND LATE SURJIT KAUR

3.9.1955 – 24.10.2023

Ex Civil Service (MINDEF)

Ex PVR

Ex Commissioner for Oaths (2015 – 2021)

Village: Lohari, Ropar

Wife: Hardeal Kaur d/o Late Dalip Singh

Children / Spouse:

Keshminder Singh / Pajan Kaur Sandhu

Inderjit Singh ex HMB, ex PMI, DLMI / Dr. Taran Kaur Khera

Palvinder Kaur

Grandchildren:

Jasleen Kaur, Jayveer Singh & Jasmeet Kaur

Cortège leaves residence, No. 27 Jalan SJ 13, Taman Selayang Jaya, 68100, Batu Caves, Selangor Darul Ehsan, at 1 pm, 25 October 2023 (Wednesday)

Funeral at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur) on 25 October 2023 (Wednesday)

Last respect: 2 pm – 4 pm

Cremation/Saskaar: 4.30 pm

Path da Bhog: 4th November 2023 (Saturday), from 10 am to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Mainduab

Contact:

Mr. Keshminder Singh (son) 019 8616505

Mr. Inderjit Singh (son) 012 2448384

Ms. Palvinder Kaur (daughter) 017 2590285

“He found happiness in life’s simplest pleasures, often reminding us that true wealth lies in cherishing the moments spent with loved ones and embracing the beauty of the world around us. He was knowledgeable, a man with modest needs and infinite generosity, always ready to extend a helping hand to those in need.”

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 25 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here