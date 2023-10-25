Ajaib Singh (1955 – 2023), Ex Civil Service (MINDEF) / Selayang

AJAIB SINGH S/O LATE MANGAL SINGH AND LATE SURJIT KAUR
3.9.1955 – 24.10.2023
Ex Civil Service (MINDEF)
Ex PVR
Ex Commissioner for Oaths (2015 – 2021)
Village: Lohari, Ropar
Wife: Hardeal Kaur d/o Late Dalip Singh
Children / Spouse:
Keshminder Singh / Pajan Kaur Sandhu
Inderjit Singh ex HMB, ex PMI, DLMI / Dr. Taran Kaur Khera
Palvinder Kaur
Grandchildren:
Jasleen Kaur, Jayveer Singh & Jasmeet Kaur
Cortège leaves residence, No. 27 Jalan SJ 13, Taman Selayang Jaya, 68100, Batu Caves, Selangor Darul Ehsan, at 1 pm, 25 October 2023 (Wednesday)
Funeral at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur) on 25 October 2023 (Wednesday)
Last respect: 2 pm – 4 pm
Cremation/Saskaar: 4.30 pm
Path da Bhog: 4th November 2023 (Saturday), from 10 am to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Mainduab
Contact:
Mr. Keshminder Singh (son) 019 8616505
Mr. Inderjit Singh (son) 012 2448384
Ms. Palvinder Kaur (daughter) 017 2590285
“He found happiness in life’s simplest pleasures, often reminding us that true wealth lies in cherishing the moments spent with loved ones and embracing the beauty of the world around us. He was knowledgeable, a man with modest needs and infinite generosity, always ready to extend a helping hand to those in need.”
Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):
Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8
| Entry: 25 Oct 2023 | Source: Family
