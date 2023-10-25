Mata Sarjit Kaur (1927 – 2023), Batu Gajah, Perak

ਜੋ ਆਇਆ ਸੋ ਚਲਸੀ ਸਭੁ ਕੋਈ ਆਈ ਵਾਰੀਐ ॥ Jo aaya so chalsi sab koi aayi wariye “Whoever has come, shall depart; all shall have their turn.”

MATA SARJIT KAUR

14.10.1927 – 24.10.2023

Wife of late Sardar Sulakhan Singh Shergill

It is with great sadness that the family of Mata Sarjit Kaur announces the end of her sojourn on earth. Mata Ji passed away peacefully on October 24th 2023 at the age of 96. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters, daughter in laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Born on October 14th 1927 in Ipoh, Perak to Sardar Bhag Singh and Sardarni Kartar Kaur. Dhaliwal is the ancestral village in Amritsar, Punjab.

Such a wonderful soul Mata Ji was that she was well liked by everyone who crossed her path and quintessentially bears animosity to none. She epitomises living a simple and humble life.

Saskaar will be held on Thursday the 26th October 2023. Cortege will leave her residence at 41, Kampung Bemban, 31000 Batu Gajah, Perak for Batu Gajah Sikh cremation grounds at 12.00 pm.

Akhand Path will commence at Gurdwara Sahib Siputeh on the 3rd November and will conclude with Path da Bhog on the 5th November 2023, followed by an Antim ardas at noon.

Contact: Sukhdev Singh Shergill 012 366 6200

| Entry: 25 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

