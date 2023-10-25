Aussie councillor Shenjeet Kaur does it again!

Shenjeet Kaur Gill-Sekhon (left) with her family (right) after winning the council seat in December 2022

Malaysian-born Shenjeet Kaur Gill-Sekhon has been returned as a councillor for the City of Canning, Western Australia.

This win comes less than a year after she was elected mid-term in December 2022.

“Thank you to the residents of Beeliar Ward (Willetton and a small part of Leeming) who have supported me wholeheartedly,” she said in a social media entry.

Shenjeet was born in the Malaysian city of Seremban, Negeri Sembilan and grew up in Kepong Baru. She had completed a Diploma in Media and Communications at Limkokwing University and then the BA in Mass Communications in Curtin Perth in 2003. Upon graduation, she joined Limkokwing University as its marketing and communications manager.

She met her husband, Harveer (Harry) who was originally from Klang but has been in Perth since 1992 and returned to Perth in 2006. Shen continued to work in the higher education industry for a further 10 years with Curtin University’s International Affairs department and completed her MBA in the process.

