Rajinder Singh s/o Daya Singh, Selayang

RAJINDER SINGH S/O DAYA SINGH

Age: 75

Passed away peacefully on 25th October 2023

Wife: Late Mdm Devaini

Son: Roshaan Singh & wife Malviyn Kaur

Daughter: Sunjeet Kaur & husband Jai Prakash

Daughter: Jaswinder Kaur & husband late Sarjit Singh

Grandchildren:

Ralveer Singh Roshan

Reyaanveer Singh Roshan

Dheeran Jai Prakash

Sarveen Jai Prakash

J Karishma Kaur

J Amreeta Kaur

Funeral will be held on 26th October 2023 (Thursday) at Shamsham Boomi Hall ( Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur)

Last Respect / Sukhmani Saheb Paath: 9.a.m to 11.a.m

Saskaar / Cremation: 11.a.m

Paath Da Bhog will be held 5th November 2023 (Sunday), from 9.30a.m to 11.30a.m, Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Roshaan: 019-2222246

Malviyn: 014-9512699

| Entry: 25 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

