Rajinder Singh s/o Daya Singh, Selayang

RAJINDER SINGH S/O DAYA SINGH
Age: 75
Passed away peacefully on 25th October 2023
Wife: Late Mdm Devaini
Son: Roshaan Singh & wife Malviyn Kaur
Daughter: Sunjeet Kaur & husband Jai Prakash
Daughter: Jaswinder Kaur & husband late Sarjit Singh
Grandchildren:
Ralveer Singh Roshan
Reyaanveer Singh Roshan
Dheeran Jai Prakash
Sarveen Jai Prakash
J Karishma Kaur
J Amreeta Kaur
Funeral will be held on 26th October 2023 (Thursday) at Shamsham Boomi Hall ( Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur)
Last Respect / Sukhmani Saheb Paath: 9.a.m to 11.a.m
Saskaar / Cremation: 11.a.m
Paath Da Bhog will be held 5th November 2023 (Sunday), from 9.30a.m to 11.30a.m, Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur
Contact:
Roshaan: 019-2222246
Malviyn: 014-9512699
| Entry: 25 Oct 2023 | Source: Family
