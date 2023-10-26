Air India now flies non-stop between Bengaluru and Singapore

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Air India has introduced non-stop flights between Bengaluru and Singapore, four times a week.

The flights from Kempegowda International Airport, India to Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore, take about 5 hours, covering a distance of 3,200 km.

