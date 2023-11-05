Sarwan Singh (1968 – 2023), Tanjong Malim

SARWAN SINGH A/L LATE AJEET SINGH @ JEE SINGH

26.5.1968 – 2.11.2023

Village: Kotil Gazran, Punjab, India

You have been a great Husband, Father. You will be dearly missed by your beloved family.

Deeply missed, loved and forever cherished by –

Sarabjit Kaur A/P Bolvan Singh

Children / Spouses:

Sukhpreet Kaur A/P Sarwan Singh (daughter)

Gurdish Singh A/L Sarwan Singh (son)

Sukhdish Singh A/L Sarwan Singh (son)

Gurpreet Kaur A/P Sarwan Singh (daughter)

Darvinder Singh A/L Sarwan Singh (son)

Jasrin Kaur A/P Sarwan Singh (daughter)

Path da Bhog: 11 November 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Kalumpang. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family members, kindly contact the following numbers:

Gurdish@ Dish – 018 4000277

Sukhdish@ Sonu – 017 5283059

Please treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

| Entry: 5 Nov 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here