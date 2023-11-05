Mukhtiar Kaur (1933 – 2023), Petaling Jaya

MUKHTIAR KAUR W/O LATE JAGIR SINGH MALHI
1933 – 5.11.2023
90 years old
Village: Talwandi Malian, Punjab, India
Deeply missed, loved and forever cherished by –
Children / Spouses:
Malkit Singh / Bhajan Kaur
Manjit Kaur / Late Balbeer Singh
Giani Lakhbir Singh / Swaran Kaur
Manjit Singh (Barvey) / Rajinder Kaur
Late Sarjit Singh
Grandchildren & Great grandchildren
Saskar / Cremation: 3.00pm, 5th November 2023 (Sunday), at Shamsham Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew)
Last respects: 2.30 – 3.00pm at Shamsham Bhoomi Hall
Cortege leaves from residence at 25, Jalan SS3/1, Taman University, Petaling Jaya at 1.30pm
Sri Akhand Path:
Sri Akhand Path commence on the 16th November (Thursday) at 9.30am at Gurdwara Sahib High Street.
Akhand Path da Bhog:
18th November 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12 noon.
Contact :
Malkit – 019 333 6623
Manjit – 012 2020 724
| Entry: 5 Nov 2023 | Source: Family
