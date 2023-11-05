Mukhtiar Kaur (1933 – 2023), Petaling Jaya

MUKHTIAR KAUR W/O LATE JAGIR SINGH MALHI

1933 – 5.11.2023

90 years old

Village: Talwandi Malian, Punjab, India

Deeply missed, loved and forever cherished by –

Children / Spouses:

Malkit Singh / Bhajan Kaur

Manjit Kaur / Late Balbeer Singh

Giani Lakhbir Singh / Swaran Kaur

Manjit Singh (Barvey) / Rajinder Kaur

Late Sarjit Singh

Grandchildren & Great grandchildren

Saskar / Cremation: 3.00pm, 5th November 2023 (Sunday), at Shamsham Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew)

Last respects: 2.30 – 3.00pm at Shamsham Bhoomi Hall

Cortege leaves from residence at 25, Jalan SS3/1, Taman University, Petaling Jaya at 1.30pm

Sri Akhand Path:

Sri Akhand Path commence on the 16th November (Thursday) at 9.30am at Gurdwara Sahib High Street.

Akhand Path da Bhog:

18th November 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12 noon.

Contact :

Malkit – 019 333 6623

Manjit – 012 2020 724

| Entry: 5 Nov 2023 | Source: Family

