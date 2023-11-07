Letter: Sad saga of high membership fees, unopposed elections at Singapore central gurdwara

The whole matter appears to have fallen on deaf ears, perhaps considered as irrelevant by those in charge and the same people continue to hold key positions in the CSGB Board through a process of “revolving chairs” - Letter signed by 24 people

Letter to the Editor | Singapore |

It is with much regret that this matter is being raised publicly. Washing of dirty linen is something that we all do not desire. But given that the matter has been raised publicly earlier and also at the latest AGM of the Central Sikh Gurdwara Board (CSGB) and nothing done to deal with it, we are left with little choice but to highlight it again.

Over 7 years ago, a concerned Sikh lamented regarding the state of affairs at CSGB, which manages two Gurdwaras in Singapore, in his letter “Singapore gurdwara imposing high life membership fees” in Asia Samachar dated Mar 23, 2016.

He highlighted the enormous amount of S$2,350 being levied as DONATION, rather than FEES, for Singapore Sikhs to be life members of the Gurdwara, a staggering and ridiculous amount as compared to the other Gurdwaras in Singapore. He argued that unlike the grassroots approach of the years gone by, where there was a connection between the Sangat (congregation), from all segments of society, and the Gurdwara and its Committee, where everyone knew what was happening in the Gurdwara, the situation today is different, especially so at CSGB.

At CSGB, in the name of progress and better educated people in charge, the concept of Sangat is downgraded to that of a follower, rather than a part of a collective decision-maker. In addition to several other observations, he noted the negative aspects, such as decision making being filtered and restricted to a select few, who can afford membership fees and are educated enough to know how to use the CSGB Constitution to manipulate as desired. There have also been several Opinion Pieces on how Gurdwaras should be run, in particular some interesting observations by Baldev Singh Dhaliwal, on roles and functions of Gurdwaras and issues related to Dysfunctional Gurdwaras, to name a few.

Since then, there has been considerable disquiet amongst the community on how the Gurdwara has been managed, given the considerable sums spent on renovations as well as various other projects undertaken by CSGB as well as the active involvement of some CSGB Board in other common Sikh Institutions by holding concurrent management committee (MC) positions there too. But leaving those matters aside, nothing has changed since the matter of exorbitant membership fees was publicly highlighted in 2016. The whole matter appears to have fallen on deaf ears, perhaps considered as irrelevant by those in charge and the same people continue to hold key positions in the Board through a process of “revolving chairs” where key positions are rotated amongst themselves. This is because the elections continue to be unopposed.

REVOLVING CHAIRS

The “revolving chairs” and rotational positions has been going back since the 1980s.

Take the case of the recent elections highlighted in Asia Samachar. In Asia Samachar of 3 Sep 2021, under the title of “CSGB new team elected unopposed”, it was reported that the new President was taking over from the previous one having served two terms of two years each. It was reported that the new President was no stranger to CSGB having served in various capacities since 1985, including two terms as president in 2001 and 2004.

“Somehow, I was asked to do this round…. call of duty,” he told Asia Samachar. The outgoing president was given post of vice president and Silat Road Sikh Temple (SRST chairperson). He told Asia Samachar: “They gave me seva at Silat Road. I’m tasked to groom individuals to take over. It’s important. We want to groom and mentor them, so that they can pick up faster and run faster.”

In the latest unopposed elections held on 16 Sep 2023, as reported in Asia Samachar of 1 Oct 2023, it is reported that the new President is no stranger to CSGB and other Sikh institutions, having served CSGB for the last 18 years, including as its vice president as well as chairman of the Silat Road Sikh Temple and the Sikh Centre. He had also served as chairman of the Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC) from 2015-2021.

Singapore’s Gurdwara Sahib Silat Road (Photo 2016)

The Chairmans of SRST and Central Gurdwara too were rotated from other similar positions that they had held previously as were the Vice President and Treasurer, amongst others. What is most laughable is that the outgoing President will serve as Advisor, a position created outside of the Constitution and also previously held by several others when not holding the key positions. This begs the question as to who advises whom and who needs advise when the same persons are rotating amongst themselves!

VOTE BANK

Well, the elections will always be unopposed because the key rotating personalities have their own vote banks ready to be activated should any elections be contested and also to vie or bargain for preferred positions rather than just as Committee Members.

How has this come about. A bit of history here may be in order.

When the new Gurdwara was being constructed, donations were sought from all segments of the society, where most contributed a minimum sum of $2,100 for the Building Fund, for which a Pioneers’ Donation Board was to be constructed (which never saw the light of day), and another sum of $250 as life membership, similar to other Gurdwaras in Singapore. This apparently was changed sometime in the 1980s where the two amounts were lumped together and designated as donation instead of membership fees.

SEE ALSO: Roles and functions of a gurdwara

What has happened since then is that whenever someone donates a minimum of $2,350 for Upgrading of Buildings, Major Renovation or A & A works, he or she is entitled to nominate eligible individuals to become Ordinary or Junior members of CSGB based on one nominee for every S$2,350 donated, i.e. the entitlement being on the total amount donated and apportioned accordingly, and where the nominations can be made within a period of 12 calendar months from the date of the donation. Hence those with ability to donate not only get recognition for their donations but also enjoy the right to secure the membership for their friends and relatives. There is also an installment plan, albeit not publicised, where individuals are allowed to pay by installments of minimum amounts of $200 till full sum of $2,350 is settled.

Not only is membership bought in this way, but the voter banks are also activated during elections, if they ever take place. The activation of the voter banks is also done in a unique way. If and when elections are held, the voting is done concurrently outside the Darbar Hall with the AGM going on at the same time inside the Darbar Hall, where most voters just come and vote and not attend the AGM at all. Most of the voters, usually family members and relatives, have no interest in attending the AGM to understand what is going on but merely to vote and leave. The situation today is while the CSGB has about 1,000 members in its membership register, only about 100 or less attend the AGMs, as most of the time there is no voting.

NO ANSWERS

At the last AGM held on 16 Sep 2023, a few concerned members rose to ask the Management to explain as to when, how and why the Donation of $2,350 was introduced as opposed to the original $250. This question has been raised informally previously but never answered.

This time round, the Outgoing President again gave a ridiculous response that they do not have the old records and hence not in a position to answer. Instead of saying that they will look into the matter, they prefer that it not be discussed.

It is difficult to comprehend that the Management Committee has all the membership records as to who paid what amount over the years but claiming that they have no idea how this came about, something completely unacceptable from a President who claims to have been serving CSGB in various positions since 1985. It is clearly evident that those in control do not want the matter discussed and/or to consider change, though some ordinary members amongst the CSGB do agree that something should be done about the matter.

CSGB STYLE

The other unique thing about the running of the two Gurdwaras is that while there is a so-called Board managing the two Gurdwaras, it is paid employees who administer and manage the Gurdwaras on a day-to-day basis, such as Temple Managers and full time Pracharaks, including the Gianis/Kirtan Jathas. This is different from the other Singapore Gurdwaras where the MC members can ill-afford to employ such full-time staff and hence are themselves the Sewadars. This is what is uniquely “SEWA CSGB Style”.

Perhaps the time has come for the matter to be reviewed seriously and changes made accordingly. The CSGB needs to be accountable and transparent and work in unison with the Sangat in general. The image of it being the most expensive Gurdwara to hold functions as well as for membership needs to be changed once and for ail. Hopefully, the CSGB will open its eyes and ears and listen to the Gurmat and the Sikh Rehat Maryada. Gurdwaras are not meant as power play political playgrounds for personal egos and glories.

(This letter was signed by 24 people)

RELATED STORY:

NUS tells us more about Visiting Chair for Sikh Studies programme (Asia Samachar, 2 May 2023)

Gurdwara elections do not promote Sikhi tradition (Asia Samachar, 7 Oct 2017)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here