Mohinder Singh (1932 – 2023), Subang Jaya

MOHINDER SINGH A/L CHANDA SINGH
8.5.1932 – 27.11.23
Subang Jaya
Village: Pind Toosay
Ghale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jahe
With profound grief we inform you of the sad demise of Sardar Mohinder Singh
Wife: Nachattar Kaur A/P Nahar Singh
Children / Spouses:
Khushpal Kaur
Sarbjit Singh & Kamaldeep Kaur
Parmjit Singh & Jagedis Kaur
Grandchildren & Spouse:
Hardeep Singh & Ishdeep Kaur
Sharan Kaur
Goldie & Mike
Melinder Kaur
Channi & Sony
Jassy & Rhea
Jassie & Sammie Shaath
Great grandchildren:
Simrynn & Ashveer
Bella & Mia
Tyson & Jia
Amani Shaath
Saskaar / Cremation:
2pm, 28 November 2023 (Tuesday) at Gui Yuan Funeral Crematorium, Petaling Jaya
Akhand Paath | Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya
Starting at 10am, 30 Nov 2023 (Thursday) to 10am, 2 Dec 2023 (Saturday)
Kirtan & Antim Ardas from 10am to 12noon on 2 Dec 2023
Contact:
Hardeep Singh 012 601 6130
Parmjit Singh 017 662 7761
| Entry: 27 Nov 2023 | Source: Family
