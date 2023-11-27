Mohinder Singh (1932 – 2023), Subang Jaya

MOHINDER SINGH A/L CHANDA SINGH

8.5.1932 – 27.11.23

Subang Jaya

Village: Pind Toosay

Ghale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jahe

With profound grief we inform you of the sad demise of Sardar Mohinder Singh

Wife: Nachattar Kaur A/P Nahar Singh

Children / Spouses:

Khushpal Kaur

Sarbjit Singh & Kamaldeep Kaur

Parmjit Singh & Jagedis Kaur

Grandchildren & Spouse:

Hardeep Singh & Ishdeep Kaur

Sharan Kaur

Goldie & Mike

Melinder Kaur

Channi & Sony

Jassy & Rhea

Jassie & Sammie Shaath

Great grandchildren:

Simrynn & Ashveer

Bella & Mia

Tyson & Jia

Amani Shaath

Saskaar / Cremation:

2pm, 28 November 2023 (Tuesday) at Gui Yuan Funeral Crematorium, Petaling Jaya

Akhand Paath | Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya

Starting at 10am, 30 Nov 2023 (Thursday) to 10am, 2 Dec 2023 (Saturday)

Kirtan & Antim Ardas from 10am to 12noon on 2 Dec 2023

Contact:

Hardeep Singh 012 601 6130

Parmjit Singh 017 662 7761

| Entry: 27 Nov 2023 | Source: Family

