Mohinder Singh (1932 – 2023), Subang Jaya

MOHINDER SINGH A/L CHANDA SINGH

8.5.1932 – 27.11.23

Subang Jaya
Village: Pind Toosay

Ghale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jahe
With profound grief we inform you of the sad demise of Sardar Mohinder Singh

Wife: Nachattar Kaur A/P Nahar Singh

Children / Spouses:
Khushpal Kaur
Sarbjit Singh & Kamaldeep Kaur
Parmjit Singh & Jagedis Kaur

Grandchildren & Spouse:
Hardeep Singh & Ishdeep Kaur
Sharan Kaur
Goldie & Mike
Melinder Kaur
Channi & Sony
Jassy & Rhea
Jassie & Sammie Shaath

Great grandchildren:
Simrynn & Ashveer
Bella & Mia
Tyson & Jia
Amani Shaath

Saskaar / Cremation:
2pm, 28 November 2023 (Tuesday) at Gui Yuan Funeral Crematorium, Petaling Jaya

Akhand Paath | Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya
Starting at 10am, 30 Nov 2023 (Thursday) to 10am, 2 Dec 2023 (Saturday)
Kirtan & Antim Ardas from 10am to 12noon on 2 Dec 2023

Contact:
Hardeep Singh 012 601 6130
Parmjit Singh 017 662 7761

| Entry: 27 Nov 2023 | Source: Family

