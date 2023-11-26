IN LOVING MEMORY: Mata Bhajjan Kaur (1937 -2022), Seremban

First Year Barsi

In loving memory of our dearest Mom, Naniji and Dadiji

MATAJI BHAJJAN KAUR D/O PERTAP SINGH

w/o Late Sardar Harban Singh (Malayan Railways), Seremban

(1937 -2022)

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG-December 10th, 2023, Sunday

10am to 12pm, Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, Negeri Sembilan

Please treat this as a personal invitation

For inquiries, please contact

Manmohan 012 306 1157

Harjit 012 351 5443

Entry: 26 Nov 2023

