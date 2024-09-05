First Mithi Yaad: Madam Sarjit Kaur (1930 – 2023), Formerly Tanjung Rambutan

First Mithi Yaad
In loving memory of our beloved mother
MADAM SARJIT KAUR D/O INDER SINGH
22.11.1930 – 25.09.2023
Wife of the late Mr Kartar Singh
“There are some who bring light so great to the world that even after they are gone, the light remains. The legacy of your love and values guides us every moment and we will always cherish you.”
Please Join us for the PATH DA BHOG
SATURDAY 21.09.2024
9.00AM – 12.00PM
GURDWARA SAHIB SUBANG JAYA
followed by Guru Ka Langgar
For more information please contact:
MR. PIARA SINGH 012 298 5118
