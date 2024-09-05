First Mithi Yaad: Madam Sarjit Kaur (1930 – 2023), Formerly Tanjung Rambutan

First Mithi Yaad

In loving memory of our beloved mother

MADAM SARJIT KAUR D/O INDER SINGH

22.11.1930 – 25.09.2023

Wife of the late Mr Kartar Singh

“There are some who bring light so great to the world that even after they are gone, the light remains. The legacy of your love and values guides us every moment and we will always cherish you.”

Please Join us for the PATH DA BHOG

SATURDAY 21.09.2024

9.00AM – 12.00PM

GURDWARA SAHIB SUBANG JAYA

followed by Guru Ka Langgar

For more information please contact:

MR. PIARA SINGH 012 298 5118

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 5 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

