Netflix show on India plane hijacking sparks row – BBC

Netflix series IC 814 – The Kandahar Hijack

By Neyaz Farooquee | BBC | India |

A web series about the 1999 hijacking of an Indian passenger plane has sparked a controversy in the country over the portrayal of some of the characters.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha for Netflix, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack recounts the events surrounding the hijacking of a Kathmandu-Delhi flight which was taken to Taliban-ruled Kandahar to demand the release of militants jailed in India.

The controversy over the show, sparked by social media viewers, centred on the hijackers’ names in the film.

Reports suggest Netflix was summoned by the federal government regarding the issue. The streaming platform has also changed the disclaimer at the beginning of the show.

The eight-day hijack ended after a deal between the Indian government and the hijackers, with India releasing three militants, including Masood Azhar, in exchange for the passengers.

India has blamed Azhar, who founded the Jaish-e-Mohammad group after his release, for several attacks in the country. He has also been designated as a terrorist by the United Nations.

The decision to release Azhar and others remains controversial in India, with the opposition often criticising the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was also in power in 1999, for the move.

