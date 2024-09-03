Letter: Disgusted with “British brown girl” headline

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Hello,

I want to express my disgust at reading the title of your article about Harpreeet Kaur. (British brown girl wins The Apprentice, gets funding for business, March 25, 2022). The article is credited to Asia Samachar so I assume you are responsible for describing Harpreet as a “British brown girl”.

Instead of using such an offensive and racist description, why on earth did AS not instead use a similar description to the one it used about her in Jan 12, 2022. By contrast, your other article of the same person reads i.e. “Harpreet Kaur wins The Apprentice and gets business funding“?

Permjit Singh

