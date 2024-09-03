Mithi Yaad: Sardar Santa Singh Gill (1944 – 2020), Formerly High School Muar

“His life was a blessing, his memory a precious treasure.
We loved him beyond words and miss him beyond measure.”
MITHI YAAD
IN LOVING MEMORY OF
Late Sardar Santa Singh Gill
S/O Late Sardar Ghandara Singh Gill and Late Sardarni Jagir Kaur
26/09/1944 – 06/06/2020
(formerly High School Muar)
Muar, Johor, Malaysia
Passed away peacefully on 6 June 2020 in California, USA
Wife: Sardarni Jagwant Kaur Randhawa d/o Late Sardar Avtar Singh and Sardarni Gurbax Kaur
He was cremated on 15 June 2020 at Chapel Of The Chimes, Hayward Funeral Home, Hayward, California, USA 94544
Children & Spouses
Manmit Kaur – Bhagwan Singh Hayer (Melbourne, Australia)
Harinder Kaur Gill (California, USA)
Sukhraj Singh Gill (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)
Grandchild: Jesslyn Kaur Hayer (Melbourne, Australia)
Brothers and Sisters-in-Law, Sisters and Brothers-in-Law, Nephews and Nieces and Spouses, Grandnieces and Grandnephews, Relatives and Friends residing around the world
PATH DA PHOG
Sunday, 22nd September, 2024
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
(No. 15, Off Jalan Haji Salleh, Sentul, 51100, Kuala Lumpur)
9am to 10.30am: Sukhmani Sahib Path
10am to 12 noon: Kirtan and Katha
12noon – 12.30pm: Sahej Path Da Bhog
Followed by Ardas and Guru Ka Langar
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT : 018 217 8519
| Entry: 3 Sept 2024 | Source: Family
