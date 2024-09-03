Mithi Yaad: Sardar Santa Singh Gill (1944 – 2020), Formerly High School Muar

“His life was a blessing, his memory a precious treasure.

We loved him beyond words and miss him beyond measure.”

MITHI YAAD

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

Late Sardar Santa Singh Gill

S/O Late Sardar Ghandara Singh Gill and Late Sardarni Jagir Kaur

26/09/1944 – 06/06/2020

(formerly High School Muar)

Muar, Johor, Malaysia

Passed away peacefully on 6 June 2020 in California, USA

Wife: Sardarni Jagwant Kaur Randhawa d/o Late Sardar Avtar Singh and Sardarni Gurbax Kaur

He was cremated on 15 June 2020 at Chapel Of The Chimes, Hayward Funeral Home, Hayward, California, USA 94544

Children & Spouses

Manmit Kaur – Bhagwan Singh Hayer (Melbourne, Australia)

Harinder Kaur Gill (California, USA)

Sukhraj Singh Gill (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Grandchild: Jesslyn Kaur Hayer (Melbourne, Australia)

Brothers and Sisters-in-Law, Sisters and Brothers-in-Law, Nephews and Nieces and Spouses, Grandnieces and Grandnephews, Relatives and Friends residing around the world

PATH DA PHOG

Sunday, 22nd September, 2024

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

(No. 15, Off Jalan Haji Salleh, Sentul, 51100, Kuala Lumpur)

9am to 10.30am: Sukhmani Sahib Path

10am to 12 noon: Kirtan and Katha

12noon – 12.30pm: Sahej Path Da Bhog

Followed by Ardas and Guru Ka Langar

FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT : 018 217 8519

