Pregnant mum Veeran Kaur bags poomsae gold in Taekwondo competition

"She's an inspiration to our two boys and myself. She never gives up," her husband Harachvinder Singh, a marine engineer, told Asia Samachar.

Veeran Kaur bags a medal for poomsae at an international-level Taekwondo competition, flanked by her husband Harachvinder Singh and son – Photo: Provided

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Being eight-months pregnant did not stop Veeran Kaur from displaying her talent in Poomsae, a form of Taekwondo which simulates combat – scoring on skill and technique rather than hitting an opponent.

The 35-year-old mother of two went on to win a gold for open Poomsae under 40 female in an event organised by the World Taekwondo Chanmookwan Changmookwan, one of the oldest Taekwondo organisations in South Korea.

The global organisation serves Taekwondo grandmasters, masters, instructors and students from the Changmookwan lineage.

“She’s an inspiration to our two boys and myself. She never gives up,” her husband Harachvinder Singh, a marine engineer, told Asia Samachar.

Veeran, who owns and runs Tadika Seri Rimba, a kindergarten in Sungai Siput, Perak, has always been passionate about Taekwando but did not get the chance to pursue it in her teenage years. Seeing her her eldest learning learning the martial art under Aelma Club rekindled her passion.

It got her going. Within a year, she was already a green belter.

The competition on Aug 1, 2024, was held online with participants joining from various nations.

In July, Veeran won a bronze in another international level Poomsae tournament held in Klang, Selangor.

Veeran Kaur wins bronze at an international level Poomsae tournament held in Klang, Selangor in July 2024

RELATED STORY:

Sikh lady medical doctor wins gold in Brazilian martial arts competition (Asia Samachar, 3 Aug 2017)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here