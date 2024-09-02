Kashvinder Singh (Keshu) (1965 – 2024), Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

KASHVINDER SINGH (KESHU) S/O GAGJIT SINGH

25.12.1965 – 27.8.2024

Keshu’s warmth and kindness touched many lives; his memory will forever live in our hearts. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

Village: Dariapur; District: Mansa

Parents: Late Gagjit Singh Randhawa and Late Mahinder Kaur
Wife: Kulwinder Kaur
Children: Gagandeep Singh, Aartipreet Kaur
Brother: Palvinder Singh
Sister: Kiranpreet Kaur / Jasdeep Singh
Nephew: Gauravdeep Singh

PATH DA BHOG

Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur
7 September 2024, Saturday, from 6 to 8pm

Gagan (010 – 216 1098) | Kiran (012 – 403 0811)

In gentle light,
he finds his place,
Where dreams of peace
and love embrace.
With parents dear,
he’s now at rest,
Their hearts united,
forever blessed.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 2 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

