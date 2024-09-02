Kashvinder Singh (Keshu) (1965 – 2024), Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

KASHVINDER SINGH (KESHU) S/O GAGJIT SINGH

25.12.1965 – 27.8.2024

Keshu’s warmth and kindness touched many lives; his memory will forever live in our hearts. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

Village: Dariapur; District: Mansa

Parents: Late Gagjit Singh Randhawa and Late Mahinder Kaur

Wife: Kulwinder Kaur

Children: Gagandeep Singh, Aartipreet Kaur

Brother: Palvinder Singh

Sister: Kiranpreet Kaur / Jasdeep Singh

Nephew: Gauravdeep Singh

PATH DA BHOG

Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur

7 September 2024, Saturday, from 6 to 8pm

Gagan (010 – 216 1098) | Kiran (012 – 403 0811)

In gentle light,

he finds his place,

Where dreams of peace

and love embrace.

With parents dear,

he’s now at rest,

Their hearts united,

forever blessed.

Entry: 2 Sept 2024

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here