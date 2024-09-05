Kulim Sikh youth camp returns after 12-year absence

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Gurdwara Sahib Kulim, a gurdwara in the Malaysian state of Kedah, will be running a Mini Samelan (Sikh youth camp) over the next weekend (14-15 Sept 2024).

The last time such a camp was held in Kulim was in 2012, an organising team member told Asia Samachar.

Kedah has three gurdwaras: Alor Setar, Sungai Petani and Kulim.

Click here or here for more details.

