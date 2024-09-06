Paralympic archer Harvinder Singh makes history again

By Asia Samachar | India |

Harvinder Singh became India’s first either Olympic or Paralympic Champion in archery. The 33-year-old showed a stellar performance en route to Gold in recurve men’s competition at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

He beat Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek in straight sets in the final.

“It feels fantastic. I’m just blessed to achieve this Gold for India,” he said after the medal ceremony, reported World Archery Sport.

Three years ago in Tokyo 2020, he took home a bronze medal, which was India’s premiere medal at either the Olympics or Paralympics achieved in archery.

In Paris, he turned bronze into gold.

“In the last few months, I was shooting very well in practice, more than the World Record in qualification. Here, I finished ninth, and my confidence went a little bit down….Anyway, I focused on the matches because anything could happen,” he said.

