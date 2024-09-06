Opportunity for Jathedars to restore the maan-maryada of Akal Takht

Restoring the Akal Takht glory is not a project for one Jathedar but all Five Singh Sahiban and with the advice of top level Panthic scholars from Panjab, India and abroad. It is a process which cannot be and should not be rushed - GURMUKH SINGH

Akal Takht and courtyard 1860, painted by William Simpson. – PHOT0 / SIKH MUSEUM

Recent events in Panjab, focused on Sri Akal Takht Sahib, have shaken the Sikh Qaum. It seems none of the participants involved, the baagi and daagi groups, have approached the Takht in a spirit of total humility and surrender before the Guru and Panth. They carry a heavy burden of own ego and motives.

The case before Sri Akal Takht Sahib is a complex case against successive Badal administrations which, allegedly, did much harm to Panthic interests in Panjab and globally by compromising Sikh interests and ideology. The result is that Shromani Akali Dal, established in 1920, has lost much credibility as the champion of Sikh causes. As recent elections show, the Sikh Sangat has lost confidence in the party.

However, this cloud hanging over Panthic affairs also has a silver lining. Next generation Sikhs living abroad are learning much from interviews given by Sikh scholars and senior journalists regarding the Miri-Piri power of the Institution of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. One ray of hope is that Gursikh scholars have become involved in the broader debate.

A recent headline reads: Sukhbir Badal case an opportunity for Jathedar Raghbir Singh to restore lost glory of highest temporal seat of Akal Takht. We can only hope that this opportunity will not be lost. However, this is not a project for one Jathedar but all Five Singh Sahiban and with the advice of top level Panthic scholars from Panjab, India and abroad. It is a process which cannot be and should not be rushed. It is an opportunity which must not be lost but used to restore the Miri-Piri role of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Gunah (crime) is the expression used in Akal Takht Sahib communication declaring Jasbir Singh Badal a tankhayia. As such he cannot remain President of Shromani Akali Dal nor hold any other Panthic office and should have resigned immediately after the Akal Takh verdict. He is in no position to appoint an acting President. Self-admission of mistakes and being declared a tankayia is the start of a process at Sri Akal Takht Sahib. The expression, gunah, suggests deep-rooted offences against Guru Granth-Panth.

The offences range from favouring Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim to influencing the Akal Takht jathedars to appointing Sumedh Saini as Punjab director general of police in 2012. Some ex-jathedars of Sri Akal Takht have been involved and should be held accountable.

The offence is much more serious than being guilty of religious misconduct. The damage done to Panjab and the ideological and political position of Panth over the last few decades is deep rooted. During this time, the Badal family was allowed to reign supreme over Sikh affairs through the Shromani Akali Dal (Badal), the SGPC and even through Badal-appointed jathedars at Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Akali Dal, a Sikh political party has been converted into a Panjabi party by the Badal family to remain in power.

Sadly none involved in the current Panthic crisis can have a clear conscience regarding their role in the gunah committed to weaken the position of the Panth. All concerned, aided and abetted the Badals charged with the offences.

We hope that this time, in the sacred environment of Darbar Sahib complex, with the background of great historical tradition and global Panthic focus, the Sovereign Institution of Sri Akal Takht Sahib imposes Its own Will on the Jathedars to act fearlessly as the voice of the Panth.

