Montreal’s Sikh Art Gallery welcomes over 200,000 visitors

Abstract

The Sikh Art Gallery in Montreal, Canada, part of the Arts of One World wing at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA), has attracted over 200,000 visitors since its opening in 2022. Supported by contributions from the Sikh Foundation International (U.S.A.) and the Chadha Family Foundation (Canada), the gallery features historic and contemporary Sikh artworks, fostering cultural understanding and appreciation. In 2023, it became the most visited Sikh gallery outside India, drawing 208,289 visitors. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the gallery’s significance, celebrating it as a milestone in Canadian multiculturalism. Housed within the prestigious MMFA, Canada’s oldest and largest art museum, the gallery exemplifies the institution’s mission to promote intercultural dialogue. As a key driver in the post-pandemic revival of the museum, the Sikh Art Gallery continues to serve as a platform for education, inclusion, and the preservation of Sikh heritage, enriching Montreal’s vibrant cultural landscape.

Introduction

On September 3, 2024, the Sikh Art Gallery in Montreal, Canada, reached a significant milestone, drawing over 200,000 visitors since its opening in 2022. This gallery is part of the larger “Arts of One World” wing at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA), a leading cultural institution in Canada. The gallery’s appeal has garnered local and international attention, as it has become the most visited Sikh gallery outside of India. The gallery’s role in showcasing the rich and diverse Sikh culture has positioned it as a critical space for cultural exchange, education, and understanding.

Founding and Contributions

The establishment of the Sikh Art Gallery at the MMFA was made possible through generous contributions from notable figures such as S. Narinder Singh and Bibi Satinder Kaur Kapany, the Sh. Baljit Singh, and Bibi Mandeep Roshi Kaur Chadha. Their dedication to promoting Sikh art and culture was further supported by the Sikh Foundation International (U.S.A.) and the Chadha Family Foundation (Canada). These collective efforts, starting in 2022, created a permanent gallery that fosters understanding and appreciation for Sikh culture through a carefully curated collection of both historic and contemporary artworks.

The collection features portrayals of the ten Sikh Gurus, renowned Maharajas from the Sikh Empire (1799-1849), ritual artifacts, rare Nanakshahi coins, and significant publications documenting the Sikhs during the British Raj. It also includes Phulkari shawls, showcasing the rich Punjabi textile tradition.

The museum describes it as one of the largest Sikh art collections in North America. It reflects the core values and enduring contributions of the Sikh community, which numbers around 27 million globally.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the gallery as a milestone in Canadian cultural history in a speech delivered on May 4, 2024, in Toronto. Trudeau affirmed, “The first Sikh Gallery in Canada was established in 2022 at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.” His words underscored the gallery’s importance not just for the Sikh community but for the entire nation as a symbol of multiculturalism and inclusion.

Record-Breaking Attendance

The year 2023 marked a significant achievement for the Sikh Art Gallery and the broader Arts of One World collection at the MMFA. Between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, the gallery attracted 208,289 visitors, making it the highest number of visitors for any Sikh gallery outside of India. This record-breaking attendance speaks to the gallery’s role in engaging a broad audience, not only from the Sikh community but from diverse cultural backgrounds. The MMFA’s ability to draw people from various walks of life and enrich their understanding of Sikh heritage has contributed to the gallery’s success.

A Sikh painting from the 19th century that is from Kapany’s collection. It is now part of the gallery at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. (Christine Guest/MMFA)

The gallery’s success can be attributed to its inclusive approach to showcasing art. By highlighting the Sikh community’s cultural richness, the gallery is essential in building bridges between cultures, encouraging dialogue, and promoting mutual respect.

The Arts of One World Wing

The Sikh Art Gallery is housed within the broader Arts of One World wing at the MMFA, one of Canada’s oldest and most prestigious art collections. The wing is dedicated to fostering a dialogue between ancient cultures and contemporary artists, both local and international. It challenges the notion that cultures exist in isolation, instead showing that they are dynamic, evolving, and constantly interacting with each other.

This intercultural and transhistorical perspective aligns perfectly with the MMFA’s mission to reflect the cultural diversity of Montreal, a city home to nearly 120 different communities. The Arts of One World collection offers an inclusive platform for artistic expression, where works from different historical periods and regions come together to tell a shared story. In this context, the Sikh Art Gallery becomes part of a larger narrative of cultural exchange and global interconnectedness.

The gallery promotes inclusivity and openness through its collections, which are particularly important in Montreal’s multicultural environment. The Sikh Art Gallery and other exhibits in the Arts of One World wing demonstrate that art transcends borders and that geographical boundaries do not confine cultural heritage.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts: A Hub of Cultural Exchange

The Sikh Art Gallery’s prominence is magnified by its location within the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Canada’s oldest museum, founded in 1860. The MMFA is not only the oldest art museum in the country but also the largest in gallery space. With a mission to acquire, conserve, study, interpret, and present significant works of art from across the globe, the MMFA is a hub of cultural exchange.

The museum’s vast collection, which currently includes over 47,000 works of art, is renowned for its breadth and quality. It holds one of Quebec’s most significant international art collections and is among Canada’s top three most prominent museums. The museum’s decorative arts and design collection is also one of the largest in North America.

The MMFA’s reputation as a world-class museum adds to the prestige of the Sikh Art Gallery. The museum housing this gallery demonstrates its commitment to representing diverse cultures and fostering a deeper understanding of the world’s artistic heritage.

Post-COVID Revival and Cultural Engagement

Like many cultural institutions worldwide, the MMFA faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-pandemic, the museum attracted 1.3 million visitors annually, making it Canada’s most visited art museum. However, visitor numbers dropped significantly during the pandemic, with restrictions on public gatherings and the temporary closure of many cultural spaces.

Despite these challenges, the museum has seen a resurgence in visitors post-COVID. In 2023, over 700,000 people visited the MMFA, marking a significant recovery for the institution. The Sikh Art Gallery has played a crucial role in this revival, drawing in large numbers of visitors and contributing to the museum’s overall success. The gallery’s appeal to local and international audiences has helped the MMFA regain its status as a leading cultural destination in Canada.

In addition to its exhibitions, the MMFA is known for its educational and community outreach programs. Since the inception of its “Sharing the Museum” program, over 300,000 people have participated in various educational and community activities. This initiative reflects the museum’s commitment to making art accessible and engaging with diverse communities. The Sikh Art Gallery, as part of this broader educational mission, offers visitors the opportunity to learn about Sikh history, culture, and artistic traditions.

Cultural Significance of the Sikh Art Gallery

The Sikh Art Gallery’s importance goes beyond its role as a space for showcasing art. It serves as a platform for fostering understanding and appreciation of Sikh culture, particularly in a multicultural country like Canada. For many visitors, the gallery provides an opportunity to engage with Sikh heritage and gain insights into the history and values of the Sikh community.

For the Sikh diaspora in Canada, the gallery is a source of pride and a means of preserving cultural heritage for future generations. It allows members of the Sikh community to see their culture represented in a prestigious institution like the MMFA, reinforcing a sense of belonging and identity.

Dr. D. P. Singh, M.Sc., Ph.D. is Director, Center for Understanding Sikhism, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. He is a physicist by training, a teacher by profession and a writer by choice. He specializes in writing on Science, Religion and Environmental topics. Currently, he is working as Director, CanBridge Learning & Educational Consultant to various educational institutions in Canada. Email: drdpsn@gmail.com

Dr Bhai Harbans Lal, Ph.D.; D.Litt (Hons) is the Professor Emeritus & Chairman at the Dept of Pharmacology & Neurosciences, University of North Texas Health Science Center. He is also the Professor Emeritus at the Amritsar-based Guru Nanak Dev University as well as President of the Academy of Guru Granth Studies, Texas, US. He can be reached at Japji2050@gmail.com.

