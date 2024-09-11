Hockey: Malaysia in limbo after India thrashing

India thrashes Malaysia 8-1 in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament on Sept 11, 2024 – Photo: Hockey India

By Asia Samachar | China |

Indian midfielder Raj Kumar Pal scored a hatrick to help India defeat Malaysia 8-1 in their third group match of the Asian Champions Trophy ACT) 2024 hockey tournament in Hulunbuir, China today (Sept 11).

The victory consolidated India’s lead at the top of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 standings, with nine points in three matches, but sent Malaysia scampering to qualify for the semi-finals of tournament.

Aside from Raj Kumar, India’s other scorers were Araijeet Singh Hundal (6’, 39’) scored twice, Jugraj Singh (7’), captain Harmanpreet Singh (22’) and Uttam Singh (40’) scored one each.

Malaysia’s solitary goal came from Akhimullah Anuar.

Having drawn 2-2 with Pakistan on Monday (Sept 9) and lost 4-2 to China on Tuesday (Sept 10), the Speedy Tigers are rooted to the bottom of the six-team standings with one point and must beat Japan and South Korea in the round-robin format if they are to realise their semi-final target, reported Bernama.

“We did not start well….The coaches and players must share the responsibility to bounce back (against Japan) tomorrow,” said Speedy Tigers head coach Sarjit Singh in a statement issued by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).

