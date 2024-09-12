Mahinder Kaur Haer (Mindy) (1953 – 2024), Air Panas, Setapak

MAHINDER KAUR HAER (MINDY)

d/o LATE SANDAGAR SINGH HAER

(1.12.1953 – 12.9.2024)

Village: Kokri Haer; District: Moga

Husband: Late Narpal Singh Mangat s/o Late Puran Singh Mangat

It is with deep regret we wish to inform that Mahinder Kaur Haer d/o Late Sandagar Singh Haer from Air Panas, Setapak passed away peacefully on 12 Sept 2024.

Sukhmani Sahib prayers will commence at residence at 1:00pm. Cortege leaves residence at 3:00pm, 12 Sept 2024 (Thursday) and wake will be held from 3:30pm and saskaar (cremation) will be held at Loke Yew Crematorium at 4:30pm.

Leaving Behind:

Children / Spouse:

Manjit Singh / Harwin Kaur

Gurdev Singh

Grandchildren:

Gurveer Singh

Harleen Kaur

Home Address: No 75, Jalan Air Panas Baru, Setapak, 53200 Kuala Lumpur

For further details please contact:

Manjit Singh (Son) – 012-9253392

Gurdev Singh (Son) – 019-6974520

Sarjit Singh Haer (Brother) – 012-2050240

