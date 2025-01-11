Sardani Kulwant Kaur (Goodhi) (1946 – 2025), Subang Jaya

SARDANI KULWANT KAUR (GOODHI) D/O PIARA SINGH

3.8.1946 – 11.1.2025

Beloved Wife, Loving Mother and A Proud Grandmother.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Sardani Kulwant Kaur, wife of Mukthiar Singh Baserke, who was called to her heavenly abode on the 11th of January 2025.

She is dearly missed by:

Husband: Mukthiar Singh S/O Gurcharan Singh (Tari Pau)

Children & Spouses: Sandeep Singh & Chanwerjit Kaur ( Preety ), Dr. Melinda Kaur & Dr. Ravivarma Prathapan

Grandchildren: Talveryn Kaur, Talisha Kaur, Nikhil Roy Varma and Nikita Petra Varma

Siblings: Jeswant Kaur (Perth), Jasbeer Kaur (London), Jaswant Singh, Amarjeet Kumar, Daleep Singh, Lt. Col. Dr. Surjeet Singh

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Subang

Sunday, 19 January 2025

From 9.45am – 12pm

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Sandeep Singh +60 12-227 7328

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram; Updated Facebook and Instgram

| Entry: 11 Jan 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here