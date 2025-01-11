What to Watch: Gripping family drama in Mere Humsafar

The Pakistan drama revolves around a girl, Hala, who is left by her father (settled in London) at her paternal uncles' house in Pakistan, where she is mistreated, especially by Shahjahan, her Tai-jaan (paternal aunt). Later, Shahjahan's son, Hamza, returns from abroad, marries her and gives her the respect she always needed.

Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir in Mere Humsafar

By Asia Samachar | Movies |

Mere Humsafar (My Companion), a Pakistani serial drama with its fairytale sort of love story, has been available online for some time now. If you have yet to watch it, then you may want to consider it the next time your searching something to lull your time.

The drama television series, produced by Humayun Saeed and Shehzad Naseeb, was aired between December 2021 and September 2022 on ARY Digital. It’s now available on its Youtube channel.

The series stars Farhan Saeed and dimpled beauty Hania Aamir as leads, supported by Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Samina Ahmad, Zoya Nasir and Omer Shahzad.

It revolves around a girl, Hala, who is left by her father (settled in London) at her paternal uncles’ house in Pakistan, where she is mistreated, especially by Shahjahan, her Tai-jaan (paternal aunt). Later, Shahjahan’s son, Hamza, returns from abroad, marries her and gives her the respect she always needed.

As with most family drama series, expect the usual twists and turns. And be prepared to get embroiled in this rather toxic family. At times, some characters are really, really toxic!

The first few episodes require a little bit of staying power. They acting is decent, and so is the dialogue. The series does pick up pace as it goes along, as the characters develop and the story finds its roots.

The first episode has been viewed 63 million times on Youtube after premiering in December 2021.

The series has also been turned into a full movie, also available on the Youtube. It has received 6.8 million views since its launch seven months ago.

RELATED STORY:

Jatt & Juliet 3: Punjabi comedy riding on Diljit Dosanjh’s popularity (Asia Samachar, 21 July 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here