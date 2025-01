Sardarni Rajpal Kaur (1939 – 2025), Sentul

RAJPAL KAUR D/O LATE K. PRITAM SINGH & LATE BALBIR KAUR

7.12.1939 – 9.1.2025

Husband: Gurdip Singh s/o Udham Singh (Alor Setar; 011-35609635)

Children & Spouses:

Gurmeet Kaur & Sukhdev Singh

Manmeet Kaur & John Robb

Sharan Kaur & Dr Sukhdeep Singh Ubhi

Grandchildren:

Kirath Dev Singh, Akaalsimran Dev Kaur, Harleen Kaur Robb, Mantej Singh Ubhi, Kaviraj Singh Ubhi

Siblings:

Rajwant Kaur, Late Lt. Col. Dr Menjit Singh Ludher, Swaranjit Singh Ludher, Late Shivcharan Kaur, Dr Amarjit Kaur, Dr Inderjit Singh Ludher, Baljit Singh Ludher, Jag Ludher, Dr Kiranjit Kaur, Dr Manjit Kaur, Late Charanjit Kaur, Ajit Singh Ludher

FINAL JOURNEY AND CREMATION:

12 Jan 2025 (Sunday)

10:00am onwards: Wake and prayers at residence 28 Jalan Vethavanam, 51100 Kuala Lumpur

1:00pm: Cortege leaves for cremation grounds

1:30pm: Last Rites

2:30pm: Saskaar (cremation), Kirtan Sohila and Ardaas at Cheras DBKL Crematorium, 318 Jalan Kuari, Kampung Cheras Baru, KL.

4:00pm: Alahniya da Paath at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

AKHAND PAATH AND ANTIM ARDAAS

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, 15-17 Jan 2025

15 Jan (Wed), 10:00am onwards: Akand Paath Sahib Arambh (start)

17 Jan (Fri), 10:00am – 12:00pm: Akand Paath Sahib Bhog, Kirtan & Antim Ardaas

For further enquiries:

Manmeet Kaur: +61402892156 / Dr Kiranjit Kaur: 012-3813145 / Sukhdev Singh: 019-3526060

| Entry: 10 Jan 2025 | Source: Family

