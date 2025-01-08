Faith, Science, and Sikhi: Bridging Different Worldviews in an Age of AI

In his first column for 2025, DR GURNAM SINGH seeks to offer something of a middle path in the debate amongst Sikh’s between reason and tradition. He argues that by bridging rational inquiry with spiritual understanding, Sikhi inspires us to navigate the complexities of the modern world with clarity and purpose.

The rapid evolution of technology, from the industrial revolution to the current age of artificial intelligence (AI), has reshaped how we understand ourselves and the world around us. With artificial general intelligence (AGI) now capable of performing tasks once thought to be uniquely human – such as creativity, ethical reasoning, and problem-solving – the fundamental question of what it means to be human is more urgent than ever. This technological shift has also reignited discussions about the relationship between science and faith, two worldviews often seen as opposing forces.

How can these seemingly divergent paradigms coexist in the context of unprecedented technological innovation? Sikhi (Sikhism) offers a profound framework for navigating these questions, emphasizing a harmonious integration of rational inquiry and spiritual wisdom.

Science and faith have long been perceived as addressing different dimensions of existence. Science focuses on uncovering the “how” of life, investigating mechanisms and processes through observation and evidence. Faith, on the other hand, seeks to answer the “why,” addressing questions of purpose, morality, and meaning. In this sense, they are not competitors but complementary systems that enrich human understanding.

Sikhi exemplifies this balance. The Guru Granth Sahib (GGS), the central scripture of Sikhism, promotes critical inquiry and rational thought while emphasizing spiritual growth and connection to the Divine. Guru Nanak’s teachings reject blind rituals and dogma, advocating for thoughtful engagement with the world. Yet, Sikhi also recognizes the limitations of empirical analysis, pointing toward spiritual practices and inner awakening as essential aspects of human fulfillment.

In the Sikh worldview, ignorance (agianta) is likened to darkness, and the pursuit of truth is not merely about accumulating facts but about achieving self-realization. Guru Amar Das Ji’s verses emphasize this journey:

ਮਨ ਤੂੰ ਜੋਤਿ ਸਰੂਪੁ ਹੈ ਆਪਣਾ ਮੂਲੁ ਪਛਾਣੁ ॥ ਮਨ ਹਰਿ ਜੀ ਤੇਰੈ ਨਾਲਿ ਹੈ ਗੁਰਮਤੀ ਰੰਗੁ ਮਾਣੁ ॥ਮੂਲੁ ਪਛਾਣਹਿ ਤਾਂ ਸਹੁ ਜਾਣਹਿ ਮਰਣ ਜੀਵਣ ਕੀ ਸੋਝੀ ਹੋਈ ॥ ਗੁਰ ਪਰਸਾਦੀ ਏਕੋ ਜਾਣਹਿ ਤਾਂ ਦੂਜਾ ਭਾਉ ਨ ਹੋਈ ॥

“O my mind, you are the embodiment of the Divine Light, recognize your essence.

O my mind, the Divine spirit is within you; through the Guru’s Teachings, enjoy His Love.

Acknowledge your essence, and then you shall know your true divine self,

and so understand life and death. Through divine Grace, know the One; then, you shall overcome duality.” (Guru Granth Sahib, p. 441)

This synthesis of rational thought and spiritual insight is central to Sikh philosophy. Dr. Kapur Singh, in his book Parasaraprasna: An Analytical Study of Sikh Scriptures, underscores that Sikhi neither dismisses reason nor confines itself to it. Instead, it integrates rationality with spiritual wisdom, offering a holistic approach to knowledge that is both practical and transcendent.

RISE OF AI

The rise of AI has intensified the dialogue between faith and science. As Yuval Noah Harari points out in Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, the scientific revolution emerged from an acknowledgment of human ignorance and a relentless pursuit of questions. Similarly, Sikhi encourages humility and the cultivation of discernment (budh bibeik), advocating openness to new understanding while remaining grounded in moral and spiritual principles.

Guru Nanak’s concept of Naam Japna (meditation on the Divine Name) exemplifies how Sikhi bridges these domains. This practice of living life through nurturing divine consciousness is not to be understood a religious ritual, though some do, but a method of aligning oneself with the cosmic order, paralleling the scientific quest for universal truths. Sikhi thus demonstrates that faith and science can illuminate each other, fostering a deeper understanding of existence. It is for this same reason that Sikhi embraces modernity and encourages social and scientific progress that is governed by ethical standards and awareness, including how such precepts themselves can become hostage to outdated traditional views.

The apparent dichotomy between science and faith often forces a false choice: knowledge is either divinely revealed or empirically discovered. Sikhi offers a third way, recognizing that both approaches are essential for a complete understanding of life. Faith provides purpose and ethical direction, while science offers tools for exploring and navigating the physical world. Together, they create a richer and more holistic perspective on existence.

This balanced perspective is echoed by thinkers like John Polkinghorne, who, in Faith, Science and Understanding, argues for the mutual enrichment of the two disciplines. Similarly, Fritjof Capra’s The Tao of Physics draws parallels between scientific discoveries and spiritual insights, emphasizing the importance of integrating empirical and contemplative approaches.

SECULARISM V FUNDAMENTALISM

In a world increasingly polarized between secularism and fundamentalism, Sikhi’s integrative vision is particularly timely. By fostering dialogue between science and faith, it provides a framework for transcending dogmatic boundaries and embracing a unified pursuit of truth. The Sikh Gurus remind us that the journey toward enlightenment – whether through scientific exploration or spiritual reflection – is ultimately about recognizing the unity underlying all existence captured in the concept of ‘Ik Oankaar’ or ‘All is One’.

The phenomenal and dizzying speeds at which AGI is developing has led to calls for greater dialogue between scientists, sociologists, philosophers and theologians and for humanity to rethink the relationship between science and faith. As well as raising ethical concerns and awareness about the downside of this new technology, it also offers new opportunities to explore the benefits of AI for humanity.

In order for humanity to progress without destroying itself, it needs those who are concerned with the ‘how?’ questions, namely, to discover how things work, to be in close dialogue with those whose concerns are with the ‘why?’ questions is the impact of such developments. Sikhi provides a profound model for this collaboration, emphasizing harmony, humility, and the pursuit of wisdom. By bridging rational inquiry with spiritual understanding, Sikhi inspires us to navigate the complexities of the modern world with clarity and purpose.

In this light, the technological advancements of AI need not diminish our humanity but can instead serve as tools to deepen our understanding of life and our connection to the Divine. Faith and science, far from being adversaries, can together guide humanity toward a more enlightened and compassionate future.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

