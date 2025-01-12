Mrs. Nirmal Kaur Didar Singh (1959 – 2025)

In Loving Memory of a Devoted Mother and Grandmother

MRS. NIRMAL KAUR D/O LATE DIDAR SINGH

29.12.1959 – 9.1.2025

Age: 65 years

Parents: Late Didar Singh & Surjit Kaur

Husband: Late Narishchandrar Singh s/o Late Amar Singh

Siblings & Spouses:

Gurmit Kaur & Dr Didar Singh

Bhopindar Singh & Kemal Kaur

Satvindar Singh & Pershen Kaur

Children & Spouses:

Jessreen Kaur Badsha & Dharmik Sheth

Jinden Singh Badsha & Harpreet Kaur

Arvind Singh Badsha

Grandchildren: Jaihaan Sheth, Jia Kaur Badesha & Kianna Sheth

A beloved soul who will always be remembered for her unconditional love and devotion to her family. She was a cherished daughter, devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother, and trusted friend, leaving behind countless beautiful memories. Her absence leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all who knew and loved her.

AKHAND PATH

12 – 14 January 2025 (Sun-Tues)

Gurdwara Sahib Polis / Parliament

(Add: Pesiaran Tun Ismail, KL)

12 Jan (Sunday): Starting at 5pm

13 Jan (Monday)

14 Jan (Tuesday)

Path da Bhog 5pm to 7pm

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

