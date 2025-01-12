Mrs. Nirmal Kaur Didar Singh (1959 – 2025)

In Loving Memory of a Devoted Mother and Grandmother
MRS. NIRMAL KAUR D/O LATE DIDAR SINGH
29.12.1959 – 9.1.2025
Age: 65 years
Parents: Late Didar Singh & Surjit Kaur
Husband: Late Narishchandrar Singh s/o Late Amar Singh
Siblings & Spouses:
Gurmit Kaur & Dr Didar Singh
Bhopindar Singh & Kemal Kaur
Satvindar Singh & Pershen Kaur
Children & Spouses:
Jessreen Kaur Badsha & Dharmik Sheth
Jinden Singh Badsha & Harpreet Kaur
Arvind Singh Badsha
Grandchildren: Jaihaan Sheth, Jia Kaur Badesha & Kianna Sheth
A beloved soul who will always be remembered for her unconditional love and devotion to her family. She was a cherished daughter, devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother, and trusted friend, leaving behind countless beautiful memories. Her absence leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all who knew and loved her.
AKHAND PATH
12 – 14 January 2025 (Sun-Tues)
Gurdwara Sahib Polis / Parliament
(Add: Pesiaran Tun Ismail, KL)
12 Jan (Sunday): Starting at 5pm
13 Jan (Monday)
14 Jan (Tuesday)
Path da Bhog 5pm to 7pm
Followed by Guru Ka Langgar
