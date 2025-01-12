Event | Malaysia: Sentul commemorates Chali Mukte on Jan 14

Event | Malaysia: Two big names in the world of SIkh kirtan will take part in the evening diwan at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, on Tuesday (Jan 14, 2025) to commemorate the martydom (shahidi) of the 40 Mukte (Chaali Mukte). Time: 7pm – 9pm. For the poster, go here or here.

