First Year Mithi Yaad: Madam Kirpal Kaur (Ranee Sapal)

In loving memory of our darling
Wife, Mother and Grandmother
MADAM KIRPAL KAUR (RANEE SAPAL)
“In the memories we hold in our hearts, gentle pains,
A life full of kindness, laughter and cheer,
She’ll forever be with us near.”
Dear family and friends,
We would like to invite you and your family for an Akhand Path programme at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, 87, Jalan Gurdwara, 10000 Penang
Programme:
24.1.2025 (Fri) – 9:00am: Commencement of Akhand Path
25.1.2025 (Sat) 2nd day of the Akhand Path
26.1.2025 (Sun) – 9:00am – 12.30pm: Akhand Path Sahib Da Phog, Kirtan and Ardas followed by Guru Ka Langgar.
Your kind presence is much appreciated.
Dr Terlochan Singh & Family
Penang
No: +6012-4312125
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 15 Jan 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here