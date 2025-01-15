First Year Mithi Yaad: Madam Kirpal Kaur (Ranee Sapal)

In loving memory of our darling

Wife, Mother and Grandmother

MADAM KIRPAL KAUR (RANEE SAPAL)

“In the memories we hold in our hearts, gentle pains,

A life full of kindness, laughter and cheer,

She’ll forever be with us near.”

Dear family and friends,

We would like to invite you and your family for an Akhand Path programme at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, 87, Jalan Gurdwara, 10000 Penang

Programme:

24.1.2025 (Fri) – 9:00am: Commencement of Akhand Path

25.1.2025 (Sat) 2nd day of the Akhand Path

26.1.2025 (Sun) – 9:00am – 12.30pm: Akhand Path Sahib Da Phog, Kirtan and Ardas followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Your kind presence is much appreciated.

Dr Terlochan Singh & Family

Penang

No: +6012-4312125

