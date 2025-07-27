A father’s dream, a son’s drive

I took up hockey because of my father. He loved the sport so much and he wrote almost everyday about hockey. My father was my inspiration. He always motivated me in studies and in hockey - Baljit Singh Randhawa

Baljit Singh Randhawa, who’s dad Jugjet Singh was an NST sports writer, featured in the New Sunday Times today (July 27, 2025) – Photo: Asia Samachar

By Aftar Singh | NST |

The father held the pen with panache, now the son wields the hockey stick with finesse.

Jugjet Singh, the New Straits Times sports writer who died of cancer last year at the age of 55, would be proud of his son, Baljit Singh Randhawa. The influence of his sports writer father is writ large on Baljit, who aspires to be a national player.

Jugjet, who covered the national hockey team, including their World Cup and Olympic campaigns, had dreams of his son wearing the Malaysia jersey one day. So, the hand that wrote, also became the hand that shaped Baljit’s sport path.

Jugjet would tell colleagues that he was sending his son for hockey training before covering national league matches. Baljit, who will turn 17 tomorrow (July 28), is the fourth and youngest son of Jugjet.

“I took up hockey because of my father. He loved the sport so much and he wrote almost everyday about hockey. My father was my inspiration. He always motivated me in studies and in hockey.

“I want to fulfil my father’s dream to represent Malaysia in the 2027 Junior World Cup. To achieve this, I have to train really hard and I am willing to do whatever it takes to fulfil my father’s dreams.”

Coach Baljit Charun said Baljit is a dedicated player and has shown a lot of improvement since playing for KLSSRC in the junior league in 2023.

“For this year’s MJHL, he is a key player and we know he will give his best. He still has to work hard in training to be a consistent player. I know he will work hard to achieve his goals in hockey.”

