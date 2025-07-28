Swaran Kaur (1955 – 2025), Serdang

SWARAN KAUR D/O BADHAR SINGH

Village: Sabra Amritsar

25.9.1955 – 21.7.2025

Wife of Late Harbinder Singh Bal

Son: Ajeetpal Singh Bal & Daughter in Law: Simranjit Kaur Gill

Son: Gurmeet Singh Bal

Dearly missed by grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sister in laws, brother in laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

PATH DA BHOG

3rd August 2025, Sunday

10 am to 12 pm

Gurdwara Sahib Serdang

We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone for your presence, prayers, floral tributes, messages and assistance rendered during our recent bereavement.

Ajeetpal 012 674 6362

Gurmeet 016 252 5876

Entry: 26 July 2025

