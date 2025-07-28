Swaran Kaur (1955 – 2025), Serdang

SWARAN KAUR D/O BADHAR SINGH
Village: Sabra Amritsar
25.9.1955 – 21.7.2025
Wife of Late Harbinder Singh Bal
Son: Ajeetpal Singh Bal & Daughter in Law: Simranjit Kaur Gill
Son: Gurmeet Singh Bal
Dearly missed by grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sister in laws, brother in laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
PATH DA BHOG
3rd August 2025, Sunday
10 am to 12 pm
Gurdwara Sahib Serdang
We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone for your presence, prayers, floral tributes, messages and assistance rendered during our recent bereavement.
Ajeetpal 012 674 6362
Gurmeet 016 252 5876
Entry: 26 July 2025
