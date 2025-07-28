Retired Ex-PDRM Sarjan Teja Singh Chall (1964 – 2025), Formerly Melaka

Retired Ex-PDRM Sarjan Teja Singh Chall

8.6.1964 – 18.7.2025

Parents: Late Amar Singh Chall & Late Bhagwant Kaur (Melaka)

Husband of Amarjit Kaur Maan

Children: Harleen Kaur Chall

Mother-in-law: Hardev Kaur (Missy)

Siblings:

Ismir Kaur (Jasbir)

Late Rajinder Singh

Late Ranjit Singh

Satwant Kaur

Late Dara Singh

Late Kulwant Singh

Sarjit Kaur

Harbans Singh

Charanjeet Kaur

PATH DA BHOG

2 August 2025, Saturday, 9 am – 12 pm

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul (15, Off Jalan Haji Salleh, Sentul, 51100 Kuala Lumpur)

We invite you to join us in remembrance and Antim Ardaas to honour the life of a beloved father, brother, uncle and friend.

Contact:

Manpreet Kaur: 018 775 5827

Jazz: 012 290 3174

Baldev Singh: 016 907 7555

| Entry: 28 July 2025 | Source: Family

