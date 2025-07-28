Retired Ex-PDRM Sarjan Teja Singh Chall (1964 – 2025), Formerly Melaka

Retired Ex-PDRM Sarjan Teja Singh Chall
8.6.1964 – 18.7.2025
Parents: Late Amar Singh Chall & Late Bhagwant Kaur (Melaka)
Husband of Amarjit Kaur Maan
Children: Harleen Kaur Chall
Mother-in-law: Hardev Kaur (Missy)
Siblings:
Ismir Kaur (Jasbir)
Late Rajinder Singh
Late Ranjit Singh
Satwant Kaur
Late Dara Singh
Late Kulwant Singh
Sarjit Kaur
Harbans Singh
Charanjeet Kaur
PATH DA BHOG
2 August 2025, Saturday, 9 am – 12 pm
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul (15, Off Jalan Haji Salleh, Sentul, 51100 Kuala Lumpur)
We invite you to join us in remembrance and Antim Ardaas to honour the life of a beloved father, brother, uncle and friend.
Contact:
Manpreet Kaur: 018 775 5827
Jazz: 012 290 3174
Baldev Singh: 016 907 7555
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 28 July 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here