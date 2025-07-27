First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Delip Singh Baghwan Singh (1931 – 2024), Kampar, Perak

FIRST MITHI YAAD
In Loving Memory Of Beloved Husband, Father & Grandfather
SARDAR DELIP SINGH A/L BAGHWAN SINGH
(Kampar, Perak)
29.5.1931 – 26.8.2024
Dear Dad,
Our love for you is forever and we missed you.
Departed but never forgotten as you are always in our heart.
Please join us for Jodmela & Path Da Phog for First Mithi Yaad Program on
AUGUST 10, 2025, SUNDAY
9:30AM – 12:30PM
GURUDWARA SAHIB KAMPAR
Dearly missed by Wife, Sons, Daughters, Grandchildren, Family, Relatives & Friends.
Swaran 010 – 668 0919
Amar 016 – 909 9381
Belvir 019 – 339 1900
Please treat this as personal invitation.
| Entry: 27 July 2025 | Source: Family
