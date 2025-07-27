First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Delip Singh Baghwan Singh (1931 – 2024), Kampar, Perak

FIRST MITHI YAAD

In Loving Memory Of Beloved Husband, Father & Grandfather

SARDAR DELIP SINGH A/L BAGHWAN SINGH

(Kampar, Perak)

29.5.1931 – 26.8.2024

Dear Dad,

Our love for you is forever and we missed you.

Departed but never forgotten as you are always in our heart.

Please join us for Jodmela & Path Da Phog for First Mithi Yaad Program on

AUGUST 10, 2025, SUNDAY

9:30AM – 12:30PM

GURUDWARA SAHIB KAMPAR

Dearly missed by Wife, Sons, Daughters, Grandchildren, Family, Relatives & Friends.

Swaran 010 – 668 0919

Amar 016 – 909 9381

Belvir 019 – 339 1900

Please treat this as personal invitation.

| Entry: 27 July 2025 | Source: Family

