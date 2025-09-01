First Mithi Yaad: Major (R) Narinjan Singh (1957 – 2024)

First Mithi Yaad | In Loving Memory of

MAJOR (R) NARINJAN SINGH (NICK) S/O LATE TARA SINGH & LATE JIT KAUR

Pingat Perkhidmatan Setia (P.P.S.). MBA

11 April, 1957 – 27 September, 2024

A man of quiet wisdom and endless curiosity, a devoted reader whose love of books reflected a lifelong pursuit of knowledge and understanding.

His shelves were filled not only with books but with ideas, questions, and the quiet strength of a mind always seeking to understand the world more deeply.

He was thoughtful in conversation, generous with his insights, and always eager to share a meaningful quote or story.

Beyond his intellect, he was kind and humble, remembered for his sincere heart and left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege to know him.

He leaves behind a legacy of thoughtfulness, warmth and the countless lessons he imparted, not only through books, but through the way he lived his life.

In his memory, may we continue to read widely, think deeply and live kindly.

Please join us for Kirtan, Sehaj Path Da Bhog and Ardaas followed by Guru Ka Langgar

13 Sept 2025 (Saturday)

Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor

9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Contact:

Amelia (016 316 9856)

Deshminder (012 666 6154)

