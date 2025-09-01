Movie Review: Tamil movie Mareesan on bond between Alzheimer’s patient and a thief

Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in a still from ‘Maareesan’

Director Sudheesh Shankar’s Mareesan begins like a straightforward crime drama but takes a major shift half-way through into unexpected emotional terrain.

The film, now playing on Netflix, opens with Daya (Fahadh Faasil), a thief fresh out of Palayamkottai prison, who slips back into his old ways almost instantly. A stolen bike and a house break-in later, he stumbles upon Velayudham (Vadivelu), mysteriously chained up inside. Velayudham promises Daya ₹25,000 if he sets him free, but what starts as a simple exchange spirals into something far more complicated.

At an ATM, Daya discovers that Velayudham’s account holds not thousands, but lakhs. Temptation takes over, and the story unfolds as Daya schemes to lay hands on the money, while the mystery of why Velayudham was imprisoned in the first place lingers in the background. Velayudham is also an Alzheimer’s patient.

Fahadh Faasil brings his usual intensity, grounding Daya as both cunning and vulnerable. Yet it is Vadivelu who steals the show—his performance is so textured that it dissolves the image of the familiar comedian, leaving only a fully realized character. Together, the duo anchors the film with a compelling, unpredictable energy.

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s score amplifies both tension and tenderness, while Kalaiselvan Sivaji’s cinematography captures the shifting moods of this journey-driven thriller. The supporting cast, however, fares unevenly—most serviceable, but Kovai Sarala’s turn as a police officer misses the mark.

The second half takes an unexpected narrative detour that may divide audiences. What begins as a taut thriller loosens into an emotional drama, a gamble that works in parts but risks losing those who came for edge-of-the-seat suspense.

Still, Mareesan stands out for its performances and its willingness to defy formula. It’s a feel-good traveling thriller wrapped in moral ambiguity—one that asks you to expect the unexpected.

Verdict: Worth the two-hours if you enjoy character-driven stories with emotional twists.

