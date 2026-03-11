Amrik Singh (1959 – 2026), Seri Kembangan (formerly of Taiping, Perak); Prisons Department

Amrik Singh s/o Harban Singh

Seri Kembangan (formerly of Taiping, Perak)

Ex-Sergeant, Malaysia Prisons Department (Taiping, Kluang & Kajang)

21.11.1959 – 10.3.2026

Amrik Singh served as a prison sergeant at Taiping, Kluang and Kajang, known for his discipline and fairness. In Seri Kembangan he was a warm, steady presence—always ready to help at the gurdwara and in neighbourhood affairs. His dedication to duty and family remains a source of pride.

Wife: Late Madam Kalwant Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Karmreek Singh/ Sukhvinder Kaur

Shamreek Kaur

Grandchild: Mellvinreek Singh

LAST RITES

12th March 2026, Thursday

11.30am: Cortège leaves from Gurdwara Sahib Kuyow

1pm: Saskaar (cremation) at MBSJ Puchong Batu 14 Crematorium

Path da Bhog: To be updated soon

Contact:

Karmreek 011 7074 8344

Rawin Gill 019 277 2020

| Entry: 11 March 2026 | Source: Family

