Amrik Singh (1959 – 2026), Seri Kembangan (formerly of Taiping, Perak); Prisons Department

Amrik Singh s/o Harban Singh
Seri Kembangan (formerly of Taiping, Perak)
Ex-Sergeant, Malaysia Prisons Department (Taiping, Kluang & Kajang)
21.11.1959 – 10.3.2026
Amrik Singh served as a prison sergeant at Taiping, Kluang and Kajang, known for his discipline and fairness. In Seri Kembangan he was a warm, steady presence—always ready to help at the gurdwara and in neighbourhood affairs. His dedication to duty and family remains a source of pride.
Wife: Late Madam Kalwant Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Karmreek Singh/ Sukhvinder Kaur
Shamreek Kaur
Grandchild: Mellvinreek Singh
LAST RITES
12th March 2026, Thursday
11.30am: Cortège leaves from Gurdwara Sahib Kuyow
1pm: Saskaar (cremation) at MBSJ Puchong Batu 14 Crematorium
Path da Bhog: To be updated soon
Contact:
Karmreek 011 7074 8344
Rawin Gill 019 277 2020
| Entry: 11 March 2026 | Source: Family
