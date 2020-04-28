Oversized Guru Granth in Malaysia under scrutiny, again

What is the backstory of the world's largest copy of SGGS? And why is Akal Takht pursuing the matter? Asia Samachar looks at the matter

The oversized Sri Guru Granth Sahib (SGGS) in a Malaysian town of Puchong is again making news.

For the second time in a decade, the issue has attracted the attention of the Amritsar-based Akal Takht, the Sikh faith’s key religious decision making body.

Puchong, a bustling town just outside of Kuala Lumpur, is home to what is believed to be the largest copy of the Sikh scripture in the world. The SGGS was completed and placed in Gurdwara Sahib Puchong in 2011.

After the matter was raised on the social media recently, the Akal Takht had written to the gurdwara management team seeking clarifications.

In a letter dated 22 April 2020, the Akal Takht said that representatives sent by the jathedar in July 2011 to investigate the earlier complaint on the SGGS copy had advised them to stop [from proceeding with the making of the large SGGS].

“Based on viral messages and reports on social media, you have completed printing the saroop and is making it available for darshan. Your management committee is required to submit in writing your justification re this matter to Akal Takht within 15 days,” it said.

The letter was signed by Akal Takht jathedar personal assistant (PA) Jaspal Singh.

CRUX OF THE MATTER

What’s at issue? At the crux is whether the oversized SGGS copy can be produced, and whether it can be displayed to the general public.

Puchong gurdwara advisor Awtar Singh, who was the prime mover of the oversized SGGS copy idea, said the matter probably arose due to some misunderstanding and misinformation on the part of those commenting on the social media.

“This is an old matter,” he told Asia Samachar.

Awtar, the immediate past president of the gurdwara management committee, said the idea came about when gurdwaras were challenged by the then Gurdwaras Council Malaysia (MGC) leadership to think of ideas to attract the Sanggat (congregation).

“When I came back from the meeting, this idea came to mind. I thought it would spark the interest of the Sanggat and also pique the curiosity of the youth,” he said.

And so they set forth on the project.

At some point, they were faced with a hurdle when they received their project caught the attention of the Sikh authorities in Amritsar.

In a letter dated 31 Aug 2011, the Akal Takht said it had received complaints from the Malaysian sanggat that the Puchong gurdwara was printing with stickers the SGGS saroop containing 1,490 pages, with a measurement of 15×4 feet and weighing 700kg. It said that thus far 70 pages had been sold for RM70,000.

The letter, addressed to three persons, including Awtar, had asked them to submit in writing as to who granted them permission.

In the letter signed by Akal Takht jathedar PA Inder Mohan Singh, they were also summoned to appear before five Singh Sahibs at 11am on 26 Sept 2011 to state their case.

“We had responded to the letter in writing. I also told them I could not make it within the stipulated time as we need visa to travel, as well as make some other arrangements as well,” he said.

Eventually, he did meet the Akal Takhat jathedar towards end-2011.

In that meeting, he was advised to keep the SGGS copy under wraps, perhaps covered in a mirror case. In others, not to do ‘parkash‘ of the copy. Parkash refers to the act of opening of the SGGS, accompanied by prayers, every morning. Similarly, in the evening, the SGGS is then respectfully closed for the day.

“I asked them to give that in writing, but they declined,” he said. “We agreed to their instruction. And we have observed them since.”

PERMISSION FOR OVERSIZED GURU GRANTH

When embarking on the project, MGC had given the Puchong team its blessings via a letter dated 31 March 2011.

In the letter, then MGC president V Harcharan Singh said that the council was ‘pleased to note your noble endeavour to prepare the largest copy of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in the world’, described as a ‘historical project’.

At one point of time, Awtar and his team wanted to get sponsorship of RM1,000 for every page of the SGGS to pay for the project, but the idea was shot down. Eventually, Awtar said he bore the bulk of the cost to finance the project.

In the latest development, MGC said has welcomed Akal Takht looking at the matter anew.

“We welcome whatever decision is made by the Akal Takht that is whether the Holy SGGSJ can continue to remain installed at Gurdwara Sahib Puchong as at present with full reverence being given or any other decision it may make,” MGC president Jagir Singh said in a letter that will distributed to all Malaysian gurdwaras tomorrow.

An advanced copy of the letter, dated 28 April, was made available to Asia Samachar.

Explaining the project background, MGC said its religious committee had deliberated on the matter in July 2011 when it was brought to their attention.

“All the Pros and Cons were considered including that the Project was started by the Sanggat of Puchong after having done Ardas and taken the Hukamnama,” he said.

The committee noted that SGGS copies were to be found in different sizes, including those printed and published under the authority of the Amritsar-based Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

It noted that there also existed the smallest SGGS copy ‘measuring hardly’ 4”X6” as well as the handwritten copies.

“The one installed at Amritsar is about 6 feet wide and weighs 45 kilograms, the one installed at Freemont, America is about 7 feet wide and weighs 84 kilograms. Its installation was officially done by the Jathedar of Akal Takht,” it said.

In August 2011, Jagir said MGC wrote a letter to then Akal Takht Jathedar Singh Sahib Giani Gurbachan Singh.

“The whole History of this Largest Saroop of the Holy SGGSJ was stated in the letter including fact that this Project is by the Sanggat of Puchong which was undertaken after doing Ardas and taking Hukamnama. All the known questions were detailed and explained for the consideration of Akal Takht.

“The letter at the end sought guidance from the Akal Takht. To date no replay has been received,” he said.

In the latest letter, Jagir said that it was within MGC knowledge that Awtar had met with Giani Gurbachan.

“Acting on the advice of Akal Takht Jathedar, the Gurdwara Sahib Puchong committee does not allow any Sanggat member to go in to ‘Matha Tekh’ but can do ‘Darshan’ of the Holy SGGSJ through the mirrors from the Gurdwara’s corridor. Only the Granthi Sahiban go into the small Darbar to do Sewa with Sharda and as per Sikh Rehet Maryada,” he said.

Jagir also addressed the supposed sacrilege caused by the Puchong oversized SGGS copy.

“There is no question of any Moorthi Pooja as the Holy SGGSJ’s “Darshan” are done through the mirror from the corridor. This is similar position as those SGGSJ Sroop placed behind glasses in Darbar Sahib compound,” he said.

He noted that the only issue was the “Size of SGGSJ”.

