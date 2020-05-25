India hockey icon Balbir Singh Sr passes away

Balbir Singh Sr -Photo: ESPN
By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

India’s three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr died in Chandigarh today (25 May) after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

The iconic player was 95 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

 

