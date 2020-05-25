Police action on Brampton street racing, aggressive driving

You have people up to mischief everywhere. TheThe Peel Regional Police this weekend took action on street racing, aggressive driving, car burnout and noise makers in Mississauga and Brampton.

Prime Asia TV reporters went to the ground to speak to some locals. The first lady interviewed is clearly annoyed with those car owners. And the Ferrari owner makes a lot of sense. Click here for its report on the Facebook.

A burnout is the practice of keeping a vehicle stationary and spinning its wheels, causing the tires to heat up and smoke due to friction.