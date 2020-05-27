Dr Joginder Singh (1949-2020), Cheras / Formerly Jelebu

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

DR JOGINDER SINGH A/L GURBAK SINGH

FORMERLY FROM JELEBU

(28 September 1949 – 26 May 2020)

It is with great sadness and regret that we inform the passing of Dr Joginder Singh Jessy of Clinic Jessy Batu 11 Balakong, Cheras on 26th May 2020.

Leaving behind beloved wife Satwant Kaur d/o Giani Babu Singh Missionary (President, Sikh Women’s Awareness Network, SWAN; Principal, PEC, Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya)

Children:

Dr Harkirenjit Kaur (Halifax, Canada)

Dr Dalween Kaur (California, USA)

Dr Gulshreen Kaur (Boston, USA)

Funeral arrangements: 2pm, 28 May 2020 (Thursday) at Cheras Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Due to the CMCO in force, only limited family members can attend the funeral.

Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

| Entry: 27 May 2020 | Source: Family