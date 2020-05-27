Film Trailer: Singaporean lady maiden visit to late father’s home in Punjab

63-year-old India-born Singaporean visits her late father’s home in Punjab, India, for the very first time, hoping to find closure after a lifetime in Singapore

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

A 63-year-old India-born Singaporean visits her late father’s home in Punjab, India, for the very first time, hoping to find closure after a lifetime in Singapore. Catch the film trailer, titled Haruwal, here. The film is directed and produced by GurJeevaan Singh Balrose.

