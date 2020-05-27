What led to 1984? A webinar to help you make sense

Public Service Announcement | WEBINAR WEBINAR |

What actually took place in the run-up to the 1984 attacks upon the Darbar Sahib in Amritsar and Sikhs all over India?Sikh Research Institute (SikhRi) is rolling out a webinar led by Sikh educator and thinker Harinder Singh to tackle the matter.

#1984 is considered the third Ghallughara in Sikh history. Why was Sri Harimandar Sahib and Akal Takht Sahib complex attacked? What’s the Sikh historical context? How must the memory be kept alive 36 years on?

This is an opportunity to expand your understanding of Sikh history by looking back at the events of 1984. Click here to sign up.

When: Thursday, Jun 4, 8:30 AM (Malaysia, Singapore Time)