Baljit Singh (1960-2020), Rtd RMAF (Fauji)

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAS: 19 September 2020 (Saturday) from 09.30am to 11.30am at Guru Nanak Darbar, Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur | Malaysia

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Ghalley Ayeh Nanka Sadhe Uthhe Jayeh

SARDAR BALJIT SINGH S/O MHAN SINGH, Rtd RMAF (Fauji)

Age: 60

Passed away peacefully on 11/09/2020.

Leaving behind;

Wife: Late Davendar Kaur d/o Magar Singh (Bangi)

Children / Spouses:

Ammanjit Singh / Harpreet Kaur

Ishvinder Singh

Mother: Late Gurnam Kaur

Mother-in-Law: Surjit Kaur

Siblings / Spouse:

Late Amar Singh / Mohinder Kaur

Amar Kaur / Late Bara Singh

Mender Kaur / Mehar Singh

Late Daljit Singh / Kulwant Kaur

Harmendar Kaur / Amar Singh

Patminderjit Singh / Satwinder Kaur

Balbindar Singh (USA)

Balmendar Singh (Canada) / Suvinder Kaur

And a host of relatives, nephews, nieces, grandnephews/nieces and friends to mourn their loss.

Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardas will be held on 19 September 2020 (Saturday) from 09.30am to 11.30am at Guru Nanak Darbar, Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur

Kindly treat this as personal invitation & adhere to RMCO SOP guidelines.

Contact:

016 – 620 5155 (Amman)

017 – 621 1459 (Hardev)

012 – 203 1395 (Kabir)

| Entry: 11 Sept 2020; Updated: 15 Sept 2020 | Source: Family